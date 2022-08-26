iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 price cut ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Apple is announcing its next iPhone series on September 7. While the iPhone 14 is knocking on the door, it is also the time when the previous iPhone models get an attractive price. Apple typically slashes the price of older iPhones right when it announces the new iPhones, but there is still some time for that. If you are looking to buy the iPhone 13, which was launched last year, or the iPhone 12 or iPhone, Flipkart, meanwhile, has an offer for you. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launch in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108MP camera: Check specs, price

Flipkart is running a sale right now where a range of products is selling at discounts. Among them are the three recent iPhones, which are still popular. While this is not exactly the right time to buy an iPhone because the official prices of the previous models will drop in a few days, Flipkart’s offers on the iPhone range are good should you still want one. Let us talk about these offers. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Here’s how much you need to splurge to buy it

iPhone 13

Launched last year, the iPhone 13 is still one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. It definitely is a little dated now, but that is a good thing because of the price drop. Instead of its original price of Rs 79,900, the iPhone 13 is currently available for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. That includes a discount of Rs 13,901, which is the best deal you can get right now. The deal, however, does not end here. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get an additional Rs 1,000 off on the deal. The effective price will then become Rs 64,999. Besides, if you own a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you get an unlimited cashback of 5 percent. That would be around Rs 3,300, meaning your iPhone 13 will cost you around Rs 62,699. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset: Check price, specs

iPhone 12

The two-year-old iPhone 12 may not be as powerful as the iPhone 13, but can still give several new Android phones a run for their money. The iPhone 12 is one of the most powerful smartphones available on the market right now, and at its discounted price, it is a sweet deal. Apple is selling the iPhone 12 at an official price of Rs 65,900. However, you can get the iPhone 12 for a discounted price of Rs 53,999 in the Flipkart sale after a discount of Rs 11,901. The HDFC Bank credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers are applicable to this deal, as well.

iPhone 11

The oldest in the lot, iPhone 11, is still a preferred choice for many. It might not be as powerful as some Android phones around its price, but is a good phone for people looking to spend less on an iPhone. Apple did not discontinue the iPhone 11 last year but slashed its official price to Rs 49,900. But you will need to pay only Rs 39,999 for the iPhone 11 if you buy it from Flipkart right now. That is a discount of Rs 9,901. The HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders will be eligible for the extra discounts.