comscore iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 price cut ahead of iPhone 14 launch
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Iphone 13 Iphone 12 And Iphone 11 Price Cut On Flipkart Ahead Of Iphone 14 Launch
News

iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 price cut on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Deals

Flipkart is running a sale right now where the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 are selling at discounted prices.

iphonesale

Apple is announcing its next iPhone series on September 7. While the iPhone 14 is knocking on the door, it is also the time when the previous iPhone models get an attractive price. Apple typically slashes the price of older iPhones right when it announces the new iPhones, but there is still some time for that. If you are looking to buy the iPhone 13, which was launched last year, or the iPhone 12 or iPhone, Flipkart, meanwhile, has an offer for you. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launch in India with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 108MP camera: Check specs, price

Flipkart is running a sale right now where a range of products is selling at discounts. Among them are the three recent iPhones, which are still popular. While this is not exactly the right time to buy an iPhone because the official prices of the previous models will drop in a few days, Flipkart’s offers on the iPhone range are good should you still want one. Let us talk about these offers. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Here’s how much you need to splurge to buy it

iPhone 13

Launched last year, the iPhone 13 is still one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. It definitely is a little dated now, but that is a good thing because of the price drop. Instead of its original price of Rs 79,900, the iPhone 13 is currently available for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. That includes a discount of Rs 13,901, which is the best deal you can get right now. The deal, however, does not end here. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get an additional Rs 1,000 off on the deal. The effective price will then become Rs 64,999. Besides, if you own a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you get an unlimited cashback of 5 percent. That would be around Rs 3,300, meaning your iPhone 13 will cost you around Rs 62,699. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset: Check price, specs

iPhone 12

The two-year-old iPhone 12 may not be as powerful as the iPhone 13, but can still give several new Android phones a run for their money. The iPhone 12 is one of the most powerful smartphones available on the market right now, and at its discounted price, it is a sweet deal. Apple is selling the iPhone 12 at an official price of Rs 65,900. However, you can get the iPhone 12 for a discounted price of Rs 53,999 in the Flipkart sale after a discount of Rs 11,901. The HDFC Bank credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers are applicable to this deal, as well.

iPhone 11

The oldest in the lot, iPhone 11, is still a preferred choice for many. It might not be as powerful as some Android phones around its price, but is a good phone for people looking to spend less on an iPhone. Apple did not discontinue the iPhone 11 last year but slashed its official price to Rs 49,900. But you will need to pay only Rs 39,999 for the iPhone 11 if you buy it from Flipkart right now. That is a discount of Rs 9,901. The HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders will be eligible for the extra discounts.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 1:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

ED raids CoinSwitch Kuber offices in money laundering case
News
ED raids CoinSwitch Kuber offices in money laundering case
Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad camera setup launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad camera setup launched in India

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Mobiles

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878: Details here

automobile

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878: Details here

iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7: 5 things we know about Apple s 2022 phone series

Photo Gallery

iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7: 5 things we know about Apple s 2022 phone series

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 price cut ahead of iPhone 14 launch

ED raids CoinSwitch Kuber offices in money laundering case

Redmi Note 11SE with a 64MP quad camera setup launched in India

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Honda Shine Celebration Edition launched in India at Rs 78,878: Details here

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Related Topics

Latest Videos

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4
Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details