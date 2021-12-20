Apple’s iPhone 13 series is on grabs with up to Rs 20,000 approx discount. The phones on discount offer include the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The offer is available on Flipkart and can be availed via an exchange offer. Check out the deal on all three iPhone models here. Also Read - Looking for a Christmas gift? Here are our top picks if budget is no bar

Discount on all three iPhones is available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which began on December 16 and will continue until 21. Also Read - Apple may compete with Amazon Echo Show 15 with a 15-inch iPad

iPhone 13 discount offer details

The iPhone 13 is available at a retail price of Rs 79,900. As a part of the discount offer, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent discount on the iPhone 13 when shopping with the Flipkart-branded Axis Bank credit card. This offer will bring down the price of the phone by Rs 3,995, which comes around Rs 75,905. Also Read - Google explains how NSO Group hacked into iPhones using Pegasus spyware

To get an extra discount, buyers can avail the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 15,450 on an exchange, however, the value depends on the model and the condition of the smartphone. If you manage to get the maximum discount, the price of the iPhone 13 will drop to Rs 60,455, which is up to Rs 19,445 off.

iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini discount

The same offer is available on the iPhone 13 mini as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Flipkart is offering Axis Bank Credit Card and credit card offers on iPhone 13 mini as well. The iPhone 13 mini is available at a price of Rs 69,900. To bring down the price, you can apply a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card and get up to Rs 14,250 off on the exchange offer.

Applying the same offer, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can be availed at a massive discount. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at a price of Rs 1,29,900. Interested buyers can get a 5 percent unlimited cashback offer through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card and get up to Rs 15,450 off on the exchange offer.

The exchange value is finalised on the basis of the model and its condition of it. If the phone you want to exchange to get the iPhone 13 series is a new model, the value will be higher when compared to if you exchange your old broken smartphone.

Additionally, the e-commerce platform is selling the iPhone 12 series at on discount as well. Models such as the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are also available with up to Rs 15,450 discount.