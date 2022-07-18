Despite being priced in the premium segment, Apple iPhones are value for money when bought in sale periods. Now, the latest iPhone from Apple, the iPhone 13, which was launched at a price of Rs. 79,900, is now available for as low as Rs. 65,900 in India. Also Read - Apple MacBook Air M2 goes on sale in India today: Price, specs, offers

iPhone 13 is now available at a never-before price in India

The Invent store in India is offering the Apple iPhone 13 for Rs. 65,900 effectively. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 79,900 but is usually available for a lesser price. But Invent store is offering flat Rs. 10,000 off on the smartphone making the new price Rs. 69,900. On top of this, those with HDFC Bank credit cards can get additional Rs. 4,000 cashback, making the final price Rs. 65,900. Also Read - Emojipedia releases new draft emojis: Here are top emojis coming to iPhone, Android phone this year

Those with HDFC Bank Debit cards can get Rs. 4,000 cashback on No cost EMI. Do note that this isn’t instant cashback and it will be credited to your bank account within 120 days of purchasing the product. Also Read - Apple iPad with OLED screen set to release in 2024: All you need to know

It is worth noting that on Amazon the smartphone is available for Rs. 69,900, however, there are no cashback or discount offers on top of it.

The Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year in 128GB, 245GB, and 512GB options. The smartphone can be purchased in multiple color options including Red, Green, Blue, Black, White, and Pink.

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Retina XDR OLED display. It has an 1170 x 2532 resolution and 460 PPI pixel density. It has 1200 nits of peak brightness and supports True Tone.

It boasts a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera can shoot 4K videos and has 60fps.

What powers the device is Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset that’s based on the 5nm fabrication. The Hexa core processor is paired with a 3,240mAh battery and has wired and wireless fast charging support. It has a stereo speaker but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone boots on iOS 15 and is upgradable to iOS 16.

Apple is expected to succeed the iPhone 13 with the all-new iPhone 14. The launch of the iPhone 14 is expected to be in September this year.