iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here why

Flipkart is hosting The Big Billion Days sale on its platform between September 23, 2022, and September 30, 2022. During the course of this sale, the company is offering the iPhone 13 at a price of under Rs 50,000 making it a lucrative deal for those who don’t want to purchase the more expensive iPhone 14, which starts at Rs 79,900 in India. However, some Flipkart users are reporting that their iPhone 13 orders are getting cancelled without any clarification or notice by the e-retailer. Also Read - Apple October Event: New iPad Pro, iPad 10, Macs, MacBook, iPadOS 16 likely to be announced

Some users have even taken to social media to share their ordeal pertaining to their cancelled iPhone 13 orders. Here is what Flipkart users are saying on Twitter: Also Read - Apple says your old AirPods Pro tips are incompatible with the new one

I bought iPhone 13 on big billion day sale at 50019 and it came to the nearest hub and then it got cancelled yesterday. Flipkart is neither responding on the app. Order id- OD126064044245275000 @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Also Read - Flipkart: How to use 'Sell back' program — Satyendra Narayan Sinha (@Satyendra9098) September 25, 2022

I’ve ordered an iPhone 13 in @Flipkart‘s BBD sale at 50,019 which is cancelled today! But now the product price is 57,990 and the refund amount will be credited in my account on 30 sept. Now I’ve to wait till 30 Sept to order the mobile and I will have to pay extra money for same — Lucky Gupta 🇮🇳 (@theluckygupta) September 24, 2022

I have order iphone 13 on sale. After 2 day seller cancel the order @Flipkart @flipkartsupport Please help in this issue . I really need this phone. pic.twitter.com/MnmmLGmZIV — Akarshit Pandey (@AkarshitPandey) September 24, 2022

@Flipkart Booked iPhone 13 during the Big Billion Day Sale & was eagerly waiting for the delivery. The product was cancelled by the seller/ Flipkart without any explanation. Pathetic experience

.#bigbilliondays2022 #FlipkartBigBillionDays #flipkartscam #flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/Zt3gTUmEGO — TECHNICAL_TREKKER (@KV_MOHAMED25) September 24, 2022

In addition to the cancelled iPhone 13 orders, Flipkart users are also complaining about how the e-retailer has been consistently increasing the deal price of the device. Interested buyers are complaining that during the sneak peak of its Big Billion Days Sale, the company noted that it will offer the iPhone 13 at a price of less Rs 50,000, but now the company is offering the device at a price of around Rs 57,000, which is less than the regular price of the device. The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 69,900 in India.

DAYA KUCHH TO GAR BAR HAI scame by @Flipkart In Sneak peek they mentioned iPhone 13 at ₹49990 and now they are selling at ₹56990 @Flipkart 🙏 pic.twitter.com/K46H0U3DK3 — BABU LAL PANWAR 💙 (@GBabupanwar) September 23, 2022

My iPhone 13 order cancelled by truecomretail. This is very disgusting @Flipkart @flipkartsupport pic.twitter.com/KUSjpGYULb — Rohit Sutar 🇮🇳 (@iRohitSutar) September 24, 2022

While Flipkart has not commented on the matter yet, it is not hard to guess that extremely high demand coupled with limited stocks is what is leading to these cancellations.

At the time of writing this article, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 was selling at Rs 58,990 on Flipkart.