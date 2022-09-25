comscore iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here why
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Iphone 13 Orders On Flipkart Are Getting Cancelled Heres How Twitterati Are Reacting
News

iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here’s how Twitterati are reacting

Deals

Flipkart users are also complaining about how the e-retailer has been consistently increasing the deal price of iPhone 13. It's now available for Rs 58,990 on the platform.

iPhone 13

Flipkart is hosting The Big Billion Days sale on its platform between September 23, 2022, and September 30, 2022. During the course of this sale, the company is offering the iPhone 13 at a price of under Rs 50,000 making it a lucrative deal for those who don’t want to purchase the more expensive iPhone 14, which starts at Rs 79,900 in India. However, some Flipkart users are reporting that their iPhone 13 orders are getting cancelled without any clarification or notice by the e-retailer. Also Read - Apple October Event: New iPad Pro, iPad 10, Macs, MacBook, iPadOS 16 likely to be announced

Some users have even taken to social media to share their ordeal pertaining to their cancelled iPhone 13 orders. Here is what Flipkart users are saying on Twitter: Also Read - Apple says your old AirPods Pro tips are incompatible with the new one

In addition to the cancelled iPhone 13 orders, Flipkart users are also complaining about how the e-retailer has been consistently increasing the deal price of the device. Interested buyers are complaining that during the sneak peak of its Big Billion Days Sale, the company noted that it will offer the iPhone 13 at a price of less Rs 50,000, but now the company is offering the device at a price of around Rs 57,000, which is less than the regular price of the device. The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 69,900 in India.

While Flipkart has not commented on the matter yet, it is not hard to guess that extremely high demand coupled with limited stocks is what is leading to these cancellations.

At the time of writing this article, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 was selling at Rs 58,990 on Flipkart.

  • Published Date: September 25, 2022 1:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here why
Deals
iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here why
Google Pixel 7 series is coming: Here's how much it will cost

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 series is coming: Here's how much it will cost

These Samsung smartphones will get Android 13 update before the end of 2022

Mobiles

These Samsung smartphones will get Android 13 update before the end of 2022

Apple to announce iPad Pro, iPad 10, MacBook, more at October event

Laptops

Apple to announce iPad Pro, iPad 10, MacBook, more at October event

Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users

Apps

Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here why

Google Pixel 7 series is coming: Here's how much it will cost

These Samsung smartphones will get Android 13 update before the end of 2022

Apple to announce iPad Pro, iPad 10, MacBook, more at October event

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone