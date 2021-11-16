comscore Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at just Rs 55,900: Check discounts, offers
  • Home
  • Deals
  • iPhone 13 can be purchased for as low as Rs 55,900 under special offer: Check how to get deal
News

iPhone 13 can be purchased for as low as Rs 55,900 under special offer: Check how to get deal

Deals

Customers can buy Apple iPhone 13 model at a discount of Rs 24,000. This discount is available on Apple's official reseller website Indiaistore.com. The offer includes cashback and exchange bonuses.

iphone 13 price cut

Image source: indiaistore.com

After the launch of the Apple iPhone 13, many models, including the Apple iPhone 12, have witnessed a huge price cut. Additionally, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series are also being sold at low prices during the festive season. But if you want to buy the brand-new latest iPhone 13, then it is the best time. The iPhone 13 is available at just Rs 55,000 against its launch price of Rs 79,900. Also Read - Apple will not force you to buy the original iPhone 13 screen

iPhone 13 offers, discount

Customers can buy Apple iPhone 13 model at a discount of Rs 24,000. This discount is available on Apple’s official reseller website Indiaistore.com. The offer includes cashback and exchange bonuses. The website is giving a cashback of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 13, after which the price goes up to Rs 73,900. Apart from this, customers can also exchange their old phones. The offer of Rs 6000.00 cashback is available on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Also Read - Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

iphone 13, iphone 13 price, iphone 13 price cut, iphone 13 price drop, iphone 13 discount, iphone 13 sale, iphone 13 offer, iphone 13 deal, iphone 13 price cut, iphone 13, iphone 13 price, iphone 13 price cut, iphone 13 price drop, iphone 13 discount, iphone 13 sale, iphone 13 offer, iphone 13 deal, iphone 13 price cut features, iphone 13, iphone 13 price, iphone 13 price cut, iphone 13 price drop, iphone 13 discount, iphone 13 sale, iphone 13 offer, iphone 13 deal, iphone 13 price cut specifications, iphone 13, iphone 13 price, iphone 13 price cut, iphone 13 price drop, iphone 13 discount, iphone 13 sale, iphone 13 offer, iphone 13 deal, iphone 13 price cut camera, iphone 13, iphone 13 price, iphone 13 price cut, iphone 13 price drop, iphone 13 discount, iphone 13 sale, iphone 13 offer, iphone 13 deal, iphone 13 price cut battery, iphone 13, iphone 13 price, iphone 13 price cut, iphone 13 price drop, iphone 13 discount, iphone 13 sale, iphone 13 offer, iphone 13 deal, iphone 13 price cut display Also Read - This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything

The website showed, for example, that if you exchange a good condition iPhone XR 64GB, the price will come down by Rs 18,000, after which the iPhone 13 can be bought for Rs 55,900. No Cost EMI schemes are also available for up to 24 months with a down payment on Bajaj Finance Ltd, HDFC Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, and ZestMoney. For this, they will have to pay an initial installment of Rs 3329 every 24 months.

Similar attractive offers are available on the 256 and 512 GB variants of the iPhone 13. Customers can take the 256 GB variant of iPhone 13, which costs Rs 89,900, for Rs 65,900 with a discount of Rs 24,000, and the 512 GB variant of iPhone 13, which costs Rs 1,09,900, can be bought with a discount of Rs 24,000 and you can buy it at Rs 85,900.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 9:42 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple IPhone 13

Apple IPhone 13

79900

iOS 15
A15 Bionic
12MP+12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung s Android 12 based One UI 4 update roll out schedule leaked
Mobiles
Samsung s Android 12 based One UI 4 update roll out schedule leaked
Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Features

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India, will take on Ola S1

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India, will take on Ola S1

GTA The Trilogy-Definitive Edition re-listed for PC gamers

Gaming

GTA The Trilogy-Definitive Edition re-listed for PC gamers

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition review: It's all about the yellow blob

Reviews

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition review: It's all about the yellow blob

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at just Rs 55,900: Check discounts, offers

Samsung s Android 12 based One UI 4 update roll out schedule leaked

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India, will take on Ola S1

GTA The Trilogy-Definitive Edition re-listed for PC gamers

Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at just Rs 55,900: Check discounts, offers

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at just Rs 55,900: Check discounts, offers
iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party

News

iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party
Apple iPhone 13 series shortage may continue till February 2022

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 13 series shortage may continue till February 2022
Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Deals

Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more
This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything

How To

This secret button on iPhone can open just about anything

हिंदी समाचार

Paytm Money ने पेश किया Voice Trading फीचर, जो आवाज के जरिए कराएगा ट्रेड

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Review: 'मेकअप' के साथ एक और वनप्लस नॉर्ड 2

भारत ने बनाया Free Fire को दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला मोबाइल गेम

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 12GB RAM, 50MP कैमरे समेत धांसू फीचर्स

ओप्पो फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट लीक, सैमसंग के फोल्डेबल फोन से होगी कड़ी टक्कर

Latest Videos

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at just Rs 55,900: Check discounts, offers
Deals
Apple iPhone 13 can be purchased at just Rs 55,900: Check discounts, offers
Samsung s Android 12 based One UI 4 update roll out schedule leaked

Mobiles

Samsung s Android 12 based One UI 4 update roll out schedule leaked
Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India, will take on Ola S1

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India, will take on Ola S1
GTA The Trilogy-Definitive Edition re-listed for PC gamers

Gaming

GTA The Trilogy-Definitive Edition re-listed for PC gamers
Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck

News

Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers