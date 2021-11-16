After the launch of the Apple iPhone 13, many models, including the Apple iPhone 12, have witnessed a huge price cut. Additionally, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series are also being sold at low prices during the festive season. But if you want to buy the brand-new latest iPhone 13, then it is the best time. The iPhone 13 is available at just Rs 55,000 against its launch price of Rs 79,900. Also Read - Apple will not force you to buy the original iPhone 13 screen

iPhone 13 offers, discount

Customers can buy Apple iPhone 13 model at a discount of Rs 24,000. This discount is available on Apple’s official reseller website Indiaistore.com. The offer includes cashback and exchange bonuses. The website is giving a cashback of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 13, after which the price goes up to Rs 73,900. Apart from this, customers can also exchange their old phones. The offer of Rs 6000.00 cashback is available on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. Also Read - Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

The website showed, for example, that if you exchange a good condition iPhone XR 64GB, the price will come down by Rs 18,000, after which the iPhone 13 can be bought for Rs 55,900. No Cost EMI schemes are also available for up to 24 months with a down payment on Bajaj Finance Ltd, HDFC Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, and ZestMoney. For this, they will have to pay an initial installment of Rs 3329 every 24 months.

Similar attractive offers are available on the 256 and 512 GB variants of the iPhone 13. Customers can take the 256 GB variant of iPhone 13, which costs Rs 89,900, for Rs 65,900 with a discount of Rs 24,000, and the 512 GB variant of iPhone 13, which costs Rs 1,09,900, can be bought with a discount of Rs 24,000 and you can buy it at Rs 85,900.