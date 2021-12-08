If you are looking for a flagship smartphone to buy this December at a discount price, then this news might interest you. Here we have compiled a list of smartphones with several bank offers, including ICICI and HDFC credit and debit cards, which offer a wide range of discounts and deals. From iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy S21, and more, you can get it at a discounted price with ICICI and HDFC bank cards. Also Read - Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users: How to install it

iPhone 13 Pro deals

No Cost EMI is available for purchases made using qualifying credit cards on 12-month tenure. The HDFC bank offers no-cost EMI for 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months. The 3-month installment comes with Rs 40662 EMI per month, the 6-month comes with Rs 20710 EMI per month, and the 9 month is available at Rs 14062 per month. However, the 12-month installment will be available at Rs 9917 per month, and 18 months will be priced at Rs 7424 per month. The lowest and the easily payable is the 24-month EMI which comes at Rs 5770 per month installment.

OnePlus smartphones deals

Talking about the OnePlus 9 Pro, this phone is getting an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank card and EMI transactions. Apart from this, ICICI Bank is also offering no-cost EMI of up to 9 months on the phone. These deals have been made live on OnePlus. In addition, Amazon also provides ICICI Bank deals and coupon codes worth Rs.5,000 to customers. If both these offers are to be considered, then you can buy OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone for just Rs 10,000.



The OnePlus 9 phone is getting an instant discount of up to Rs.8,000 on ICICI Bank card and EMI transactions. Apart from this, ICICI Bank is also offering no-cost EMI of up to 9 months on this phone. These deals have been made live on OnePlus. Amazon is also offering ICICI Bank deals on the phone and coupon codes worth Rs 5,000 to customers, which means you can buy the OnePlus nine smartphone for just Rs 13,000.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is listed with an instant discount offer of Rs 1,500, which will be available to customers on ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. ICICI Bank is also offering no-cost EMI of up to 3 months on this phone. These deals have been made live on OnePlus.in and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

With ICICI bank cards, you get Rs 5000 cashback on Samsung Galaxy S21. The offer is applicable on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards EMI and Credit Card Full Swipe. The company allows you to buy this smartphone with ICICI bank card deals from December 03, 2021, to December 31, 2021, 11:59 PM. Additionally, no-cost EMI schemes of 3m, 6m, 9m, 12m tenures & customer interest-bearing schemes of 18m, 24m tenures are also available with all leading banks/issuers at their sole discretion.

For a customer to get cashback along with an EMI transaction, the customer must choose EMI tenure above six months. Cashback offers do not apply to corporate cards.