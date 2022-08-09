comscore iPhone 13 selling at Rs 11,000 off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale
iPhone 13 selling at Rs 11,000 off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is underway with a plethora of deals on smartphones. Among them, the most sought-after is the iPhone. Usually, people wait for a sale like this because you can find

iPhone-13-2

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is underway with a plethora of deals on smartphones. Among them, the most sought-after is the iPhone. Usually, people wait for a sale like this because you can find some good deals on iPhones. Ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, Amazon is selling the iPhone 13 for a discount of over Rs 10,000. The best part is that there are no conditions in this deal. Also Read - Messaged the wrong person on WhatsApp? Now you have two days to delete it

The iPhone 13 is currently selling for a price of Rs 68,900, which is Rs 11,000 down from the original price of Rs 79,900. The deal has no conditions, which means you do not have to apply any coupon code or use a credit card to get this discount. But that does not mean the deal ends here. You can shave off more but for that, you will have to use a credit card. Also Read - iPhone 14 may arrive on September 6 along with Apple Watch Series 8: Check price, features and more

Amazon India will give you an unlimited 5 percent cashback if you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. That will be about Rs 3,445. You also have the option to pay in instalments for the iPhone 13, including the one to pay without interest. It is called no-cost EMI, but keep an eye out for any processing charges. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 shipment expected to hit 95 million units: Report

 

  • Published Date: August 9, 2022 11:58 AM IST

