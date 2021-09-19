iPhone 13 too expensive? Get iPhone 12 at lowest ever price on Flipkart today

If you are looking to buy a new iPhone, go grab the iPhone 12 from Flipkart today. The iPhone 12 is available at the lowest ever price tag on the e-commerce platform for a limited time. The massive discount offer is available Also Read - Deal of the day: Oppo A12 4GB RAM/64GB storage model at Rs 9,490

Soon after the launch of the iPhone 13 series in India, Apple dropped the official price of the iPhone 12 by Rs 14,000. Flipkart is offering extra Rs 3,991 flat discount on all variants of iPhone 12. The deal, however, isn't available for everyone. Only State Bank of India (SBI) debit and credit card users can get additional Rs 3991 discount on purchase of the iPhone 12.

SBI debit and credit card users can get the base model of the iPhone 12 with 64GB storage at a price tag of Rs 61,999. Non SBI users can grab the same model of the phone at Rs 63,999.

Check discount price of iPhone 12 on Flipkart

-64GB model of the iPhone 12 can be grabbed at the lowest ever price of Rs 61,999. Non SBI user can get it for Rs 63,999.

-SBI users can get the 128GB storage model of the iPhone 12 at a discounted price of Rs 66,999. Non SBI users can grab the iPhone model at Rs 68,999.

-SBI users can get the top-end model of the iPhone 12 with 256GB storage at a lower price of Rs 76,999. Non SBI users can grab it for Rs 78,999.

iPhone 12 or iPhone 13?

iPhone 13 series is the most expensive in India. It starts at a price of Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB storage model and goes up to Rs 1,29,900 for the base model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. So, if you have been waiting to buy a new iPhone for yourself, get the iPhone 12 instead.

Furthermore, Flipkart has teased to offer extra discount on the iPhone 12 and other iPhone models during the Big Billion Days sale, so if you can, wait for the sale to commence, to grab the iPhone 12 at even more lower price tag. Big Billion Days sale deals have not been revealed yet.