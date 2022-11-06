iPhone 14 deal: How to save more than Rs 5,000 on Rs 79,900 price

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available for pre-booking on Apple India Store and offline re-sellers. It will go on sale in India on October 7. However, buyers might have to wait "up to 21 days" to get receive the handset. However, customers who have pre-booked iPhone 14 Plus can get it in just 2 days from Flipkart.

Apple launched the brand-new iPhone 14 series in India earlier this year. It is among the fastest smartphones you can buy. It has a good display, a horde of features, access to 5G, and amazing cameras. But all of that does not come cheap. The iPhone 14 series starts at Rs 79,900, which is one of the reasons why many people cannot move the iPhone 14 out of their wish list and buy it. Well, there is good news, sort of. You can get up to Rs 7,000 off on the iPhone 14 right away. Also Read - Apple ends Diwali offer but you still can save money on iPhone 14

JioMart, which is Reliance Jio’s e-commerce website, is selling the iPhone 14 at discounts. You can get the base model of the iPhone 14 for as low as Rs 72,990 on JioMart. However, there is a condition that you need to meet. You need to have a particular credit card to get shave at least Rs 5,000 off the iPhone 14 price. This amount will be given back to you in the form of cashback, so the effective price of the iPhone 14 becomes Rs 74,900 for you. But JioMart also has a discount of up to Rs 750 on using a coupon, adding up to the total discount of Rs 5,750 on the Apple iPhone 14 price. Also Read - Apple only brand to see shipments grow last quarter, India business booming

Here is how the Apple iPhone 14 price deal works

On JioMart, search for the iPhone 14. You will see the MRP of Rs 79,900 mentioned against the base model of iPhone 14 that has 128GB of storage. Before you begin with the process of buying the phone, ensure that it is deliverable to your pincode. Once done with that, take a look at the offers. There is a Rs 5,000 cashback offer on using an HDFC Bank credit card for payment and a section where there are two available offers. One of them discounts the price by Rs 350, while the other shaves off Rs 750. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with 8GB of RAM, USB-C port

Add the iPhone 14 to the cart and then navigate to it. You will see an option to enter a coupon code on the page. If you do not remember the code, you can click or tap on the ‘View All’ option to see eligible codes. The WELCOME750 code will give a discount of Rs 750, but it seems, it is not valid for some pincodes. If the code works out, you get Rs 750 slashed from the price, bringing it down to Rs 79,150. Now, go ahead with the process and choose a credit card to make the payment. Here use an HDFC Bank credit card to become eligible for the offer. You do not have to enter any coupon codes for this.

The Rs 5,000 cashback is applicable to both upfront and EMI payments, but the value will not be discounted immediately. This means you will have to pay Rs 5,000. But within 120 days of your payment, you will get that money back into your account. There are certain terms and conditions, including the one that says you should not have used the same card at least two times before for the same offer.