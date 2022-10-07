comscore iPhone 14 Plus worth Rs 89,900 can be bought for about Rs 83,600: Here is how
iPhone 14 Plus worth Rs 89,900 can be bought for about Rs 83,600: Here is how

Apple has started the sale of the iPhone 14 Plus in India at an original price of Rs 89,900, but you can buy it for less if you meet one condition.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available in India, days after the remaining models in the series went on sale last month. The new iPhone 14 Plus is a big-screened model in the non-Pro lineup, which means that except for a larger display, it is the same as the baseline iPhone 14. Essentially, this iPhone model is for people who want a Pro Max model just for the screen size at a lower price with no concern for extra bells and whistles. The iPhone 14 Plus costs Rs 89,900, but you can get it for less at the Apple Store. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available for purchase in India starting at Rs 89,900

The offer on the iPhone 14 Plus requires you to meet a condition, which is essentially a part of the Apple Diwali offer. If you have an HDFC Bank or an American Express credit card, Apple will give an instant discount of up to Rs 7,000. There are certain terms and conditions that you need to meet to become eligible. One of them is that the offer is valid twice on one card, so if you have already bought at least two Apple devices with a cashback offer, you are out of luck. This is the breakdown of the deal on the iPhone 14 Plus. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report

iPhone 14 Plus deal

The original price of the iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 89,900, but when you use an eligible credit card, the price comes down to Rs 83,607. You get instant savings of Rs 6,293 on the iPhone 14 Plus. This offer is available only on the Apple Store India, so you will have to check whether your location is serviceable. On other platforms, such as Flipkart, the price of the iPhone 14 Plus is the same as what you see on the Apple Store. There are discounts, too, but not as lucrative as that of the Apple Store. That is why it makes sense to buy the new iPhone 14 Plus from the Apple Store, especially if you have an HDFC Bank card. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro customers reporting 5G connection issues: Check details

iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Display that is stuck to a 60Hz refresh rate. The notch is still there, and the processor inside is last year’s A15 Bionic, albeit with an extra graphics core. It features two cameras on the back: a 12-megapixel main camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation and Focus Pixels and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a field-of-view of 120 degrees. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with autofocus support. Apple claims the iPhone 14 Plus can deliver up to 26 hours of video playback with support for 15W MagSafe charging.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 6:54 PM IST
