iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: How to get iPhone 13, iPhone 12 for a price as low as Rs 32,000
iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: How to get iPhone 13, iPhone 12 for a price as low as Rs 32,000

iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: Here's the list of sites where you can grab discounts of up to Rs 24,000 on the latest iPhones.

Apple’s iPhone grabs a special spot in the smartphone market. While most prefer upgrading their iPhones every year, some wait for better deals. To celebrate the festival of colours, Aptronix an Apple authorised reseller in India has come up with a bunch of discounts. Also Read - How to access and download iCloud photos from your PC

Apple iPhone Holi Exchange offer

Apple iPhone 12 Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

The reseller is currently offering discounts only on the previous flagship model, the iPhone 12. The phone bundles a flat Rs 9,000 discount, and an exchange offer of Rs 24,900 as well. The discount along with the exchange brings down the price to Rs 56,000 for the base model. The reseller is also giving a Rs 5,000 cashback if the prospective buyer makes the purchase using either an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

The retailer also notes that if a user trade-off an iPhone 11 for a new iPhone 12, they can get a maximum exchange value of Rs 23,100. There is a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus as well for users who want to trade a smartphone other than an iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13

The latest flagship from Apple is currently retailing at Rs 74,900 on the Amazon website. The e-retailer is offering a discount of Rs 6,000 if they purchase the handset using an SBI credit card. In addition, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,600 which brings down the price of the iPhone 13 to around Rs 53,500.

Apple iPhone 11

The oldest in the lot, iPhone 11 is selling at Rs 49,900 on Amazon. An additional discount of Rs 4,000 on SBI credit cards and an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,750 effectively brings down the price of the handset to Rs 32,150. The exchange, however, will depend on the condition of the old smartphone you will trade-in.

  Published Date: March 18, 2022 10:19 AM IST

