Apple iPhone price cut: Check out new India price of iPhone XR and others

iPhone price cut: Check out the new India price of iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone X and others

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone then now might be the right time. Apple has announced huge price cut on older models like the iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 and others in India.

  Published: September 11, 2019 4:13 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is now official. With the introduction of the new iPhone models, Apple has revised the price of older iPhone models in India. The iPhone XR and iPhone XS from last year are getting price cut in the country. The Cupertino-based company is also offering discount on models like the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus. The discounted price for the new models have been listed on Apple’s own website and should be reflected on online platforms as well.

Apple iPhone XR has become the defacto iPhone for most consumers and its popularity remains unparalleled in the market. At the launch yesterday, Apple announced that is discontinuing sales of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max but will continue to offer iPhone XR. Now, the company has announced a significant price cut for the device in India. The iPhone XR now starts from Rs 49,900, which is a discount of Rs 10,000 from the price listed on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone X price cut

It is important to note that iPhone XR is the only iPhone to use LCD panel in iPhone lineup last year. However, that has resulted in incredible battery life and a device that has become easy to use. The base model with 64GB is listed for Rs 49,900 and the 128GB variant is reportedly available for Rs 54,900. If you are in the market for a new iPhone then iPhone XR should be on top of your choice list.

Alongside the iPhone XR, Apple has also announced discount on iPhone XS and iPhone X. The iPhone XS with 64GB storage now starts at Rs 89,900. To recall, it launched starting at Rs 99,900 in India last year. On Flipkart, the 64GB iPhone XS is even cheaper starting at Rs 81,000. The iPhone X now starts at Rs 91,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs 1,06,900 for the 256GB variant. The device is available at an even lower price of Rs 69,999 for the 64GB variant on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus price cut

If you don’t want to spend north of Rs 50,000 on an iPhone then you should look at two year or older model from the company. Apple has discounted the price of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus as well. The iPhone 8 now starts from Rs 39,900 in India. The iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus start from Rs 49,900 and Rs 37,900 respectively. The iPhone 7 is even cheaper starting at Rs 29,900.

Which iPhone should you buy?

With the release of iOS 13, Apple has decided not to update iPhone 6 any longer. There is a possibility that iPhone 6S will stop getting updates next year. So it would make sense to buy any model starting from iPhone 7 and newer. If you have to choose one iPhone then look at iPhone XR now starting at Rs 49,900. It is an all-round device that offers superior performance, Face ID for biometric recognition, edge-to-edge display design and competitive camera.

Features Apple iPhone X Apple iPhone XS Apple iPhone XR
Price 95390 99900 76900
Chipset A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
OS iOS 11 Apple iOS 12 iOS 12
Display Super Retina OLED display-5.8-inch-2436×1125 pixels OLED-5.8-inch -2436 x 1125 pixels LCD-6.1-inch
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage 64GB internal storage 64GB onboard storage
Rear Camera dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS 12MP + 12MP 12MP
Front Camera 7 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, new Portrait Lighting, Burst mode, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Timer mode 7MP 7MP
Battery

  Published Date: September 11, 2019 4:13 PM IST

