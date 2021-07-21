iPhone SE 2020 will be available at a much cheaper price tag during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. On Tuesday, Flipkart announced to host Big Saving Days sale beginning July 25. For the Plus members, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will be a day early on July 24 and these users will get early access to exclusive deals on products across categories including mobiles, electronics, appliances, among others. Also Read - iPhone 14, iPhone SE 3, and later iPhone models to come with 5G support: Report

Several smartphones will be up for grabs with massive discount during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. One of the best deals will be available on last year’s budget iPhone dubbed the iPhone SE 2020. During the upcoming sale, the iPhone SE will be up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 28,999 for the base 64GB storage model. Additionally, ICICI Bank cards and also EMI transaction. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 14.7: New features, bug fixes, how to download, list of supported iPhones

Also Read - Apple Music activates Hi-Res Lossless, Spatial Audio in India: How to switch them on?

Discount on iPhone SE 2020

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer customers with 10 percent additional discount. This will bring down the price of the iPhone SE 2020 even further. The e-commerce giant is yet to reveal specific details related to the ICICI bank offer including the minimum discount price and more.

The SE 2020 comes in three storage variants including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The 64GB storage version of the cheaper iPhone retails at a price of Rs 39900, while the 128GB and 256GB storage versions come at Rs 44,900 and Rs 54,900, respectively.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the 64GB storage version of the iPhone SE 2020 will be available at a price of Rs 28999, while the 128GB and 256GB storage versions come at Rs 33,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.

The difference in price shows that the iPhone SE 2020 will be available with a discount of Rs 10,901. So, if you have been waiting to buy an iPhone for yourself, this is surely the best time to grab the iPhone SE 2020.