iPhone SE (2020) is available at a massive discount during Flipkart’s latest Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. The iPhone model can be purchased at the cheapest ever price tag in the country right now. The Flipkart sale began on November 4 and will end today on November 6. So, if you have been waiting to buy this iPhone model, this is surely the best time to get it. Also Read - From iPhone SE 5G to new MacBooks to Apple Watch Series 8: Here's what Apple might launch in 2022

During the Flipkart sale, the iPhone SE (2020) is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999 for the base model. This is a flat discount offer and there are no terms and conditions available with this deal. Flipkart is offering Rs 11,901 massive discount on all iPhone SE (2020) variants. Also Read - Car thieves are using Apple AirTags to steal vehicles: How to keep your car safe

iPhone SE (2020) discounted on Flipkart

As a part of the offer, the iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage is available at the lowest ever price of Rs 27,999. The 128GB storage and 256GB internal storage model are available at a discounted price of Rs 32,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. As per the Apple website, the 64GB storage model of the iPhone SE (2020) comes at Rs 39900 while the 128GB storage version comes at Rs 44900. Also Read - Apple is likely to add this old iPhone model to its vintage product list on December 31

In addition to the flat discount, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 16,050 off on exchange, which will further bring down the price of exchanging their old smartphones. There are some ban offers available as well. Currently, the iPhone model is available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

At Rs 27,999, this is surely the best time to get the iPhone SE (2020). The iPhone model offers a powerful set of specifications including — a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, A13 Bionic SoC, a 12-megapixel rear camera setup, a 7-megapixel selfie shooter, fast charging support, and much more.

iPhone 12 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 55,999 for the base 64GB storage. The top-end model of the phone with 128GB storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 61,999.