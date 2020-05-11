comscore iPhone SE 2020 cashback offer revealed: Check price in India and more
The iPhone SE (2020) is listed on IndiaiStore with Rs 3,600 cashback offer. Read on to know more about this.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 3:23 PM IST
Amazon and Flipkart are yet to add the iPhone SE (2020) to their websites. While the “Notify Me” page has already gone live on Flipkart, it should soon be available for purchase via this site. However, you can get Apple’s latest low budget phone at a discounted price. The iPhone SE (2020) is listed on IndiaiStore with Rs 3,600 cashback offer. Users will have to option to select between the Product (RED), Black, and White colors. Read on to know more.

Apple iPhone SE 2020: Price in India, offers

Apple is yet to reveal the release date for its latest iPhone SE device. The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone SE (2020) is priced at Rs 42,500, whereas the 128GB model will cost Rs 47,800. There is also a 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 58,300. Customers can get Rs 3,600 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. So, basically, you will be able to buy the base variant for Rs 38,900.

Watch: Best Phones under Rs 40,000

Notably, the iPhone SE cashback is valid on both EMI and non-EMI purchases. The smartphone is listed on IndiaiStore, which is a site of Apple’s authorized distributors in India. The company says that the iPhone SE (2020) will be available in 3500+ retail locations across India.

Specifications, features

The device comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display. It even supports True Tone tech, which adjusts white balance. It offers a peak brightness of 625nits, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The display panel comes with Haptic Touch support as well, which is seen in the latest iPhones. The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by the company’s A13 Bionic chip.

The iPhone SE 2020 ships with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back. It also offers a LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync, 4K video recording at up to 60fps, and Smart HDR for photos. Apple has even added a sapphire crystal lens cover, which protects the rear camera of the phone. The camera app supports a Portrait mode as well, which uses computational photography enabled by the Neural Engine on the A13 Bionic chip. On the front is a 7-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It features an IP67 rating, meaning the device is dust and water resistance. It does offers support for 18W fast charging, which the company claims can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Do note that Apple doesn’t ship an 18W charger with the device. The handset also supports Wireless charging. It ships with iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

