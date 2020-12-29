Flipkart is hosting yet another sale for the Indian consumers beginning today until December 31. During Flipkart Mobile’s Year end sale, several smartphones are up for grabs with massive discount offers. In our opinion, one of the best deals available on the e-commerce platform today is on the Apple iPhone SE (2020) launched earlier this year. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

The iPhone SE was launched in India at Rs 42,500 but during the Flipkart sale the Apple iPhone is available for a discounted price of Rs 32,999. Now that’s a crazy deal, isn’t it? Well, this means Flipkart is offering a crazy Rs 9,501 discount offer on the iPhone, which brings down the price of the phone to Rs 32,999. Also Read - Apple Car could 7-8 years away, analyst says market is too bullish

Over and above the discount offer, the e-commerce giant is offering 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This will bring down the price of the device to even lower at Rs 31,999. For the instant discount, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI bank. Consumers shopping using ICICI credit card will be able to avail the discount. Well, even if you don’t have an ICICI bank card, the iPhone SE (2020) at Rs 32,999 is the best deal you can get during the Flipkart sale. Also Read - Apple resolves iCloud sign-in, device activation issues

Additionally, Flipkart is offering 5 percent off on HSBC Credit cards up to Rs 15,000 on orders of Rs 4,999 and above. There’s also 5 percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Should you get iPhone SE?

If you are looking to upgrade to an iPhone from your old Android phone getting the iPhone SE at Rs 32,999 makes a lot of sense right now. It also makes sense to get the iPhone SE right now if you are stuck to an old iPhone, say the iPhone 7 or iPhone 6.

This iPhone overall is a good package with a compact form factor and refreshed design. Some might feel the size of the iPhone to be too small than their existing phone but eventually one should get used to the size with time. The iPhone SE (2020) also manages day-to-day task easily and also handles multitasking seamlessly. The iPhone is capable to capturing stunning pictures in all lighting conditions including low-light.

Overall, in our opinion, at Rs 32,999, the iPhone SE is one of the best deals you can get on Flipkart today. During the sale, the 64GB model of the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 32,999, 128GB storage model at Rs 37,999 and the top-end 256GB storage version is priced at Rs 47,999.