Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers on iPhone SE, Motorola Razr and more
News

iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

Deals

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is live and the iPhone SE deal comes out as a steal at Rs 25,999. Other top offers to watch out for include a Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Motorola Razr.

  Published: October 16, 2020 9:42 AM IST
Motorola Razr 5G

Flipkart’s annual Big Billion Days sale is live and it brings a host of exciting offers on smartphones. This year, one of the biggest sale offers is on the Apple iPhone SE that’s available at a price of Rs 25,999. Along with the iPhone SE, Flipkart is also offering notable discounts on the iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S20+, LG G8X and Realme X3. All the deals are live right now to avail until October 21. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 Flipkart सेल में Rs 1500 कम कीमत में उपलब्ध, 64MP कैमरा, 6GB रैम हैं फीचर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale offers to note

Apple iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE is under a substantial discount during the Flipkart sale. You can get the 64GB variant of the iPhone SE at a price of Rs 25,999, in all the three colors. The 128GB variant of the iPhone SE costs Rs 30,999 whereas the 256GB variant costs Rs 40,999. The iPhone SE was launched back in the summer as Apple’s most affordable iPhone model. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 : फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 50 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, ये हैं टॉप 10 डील्स

Apple iPhone XR

The iPhone XR is also enjoying notable discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. You can get the 64GB variant of the iPhone XR at a price of Rs 37,999, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 42,999. The iPhone XR was launched in 2018 as one of Apple’s flagship models for the year, complete with FaceID and the A12 Bionic chip. Also Read - iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone XR ditch charging adapter and EarPods in the box after iPhone 12

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Galaxy S20+ is Samsung’s current flagship phone and Flipkart is offering it at a price of Rs 49,999. This price is for the 128GB variant of the S20+. Flipkart shows both the Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black colors available on sale at the moment. The Galaxy S20+ has an Exynos 990 chipset and a Dynamic Super AMOLED display as some of its highlight features.

Realme X3

The Realme X3 is on sale at a price of Rs 22,999 for just two color variants. The cheaper Rs 21,999 variants are out of stock. The X3 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and features a 120Hz refresh rate display. You also get a quad-camera setup with the Realme X3.

Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ is on sale at a price of Rs 15,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The One Fusion+ runs on a Snapdragon 730G chip and features a 5000mAh battery with a near-stock Android experience.

iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details

Also Read

iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details

Motorola Razr

If you want to upgrade to a folding phone, the Motorola Razr is a great deal to grab during the Flipkart sale. The Razr now costs Rs 84,999 for the single 128GB variant. Flipkart is offering an extra of up to Rs 16,400 off on exchange with your existing smartphone.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2020 9:42 AM IST

