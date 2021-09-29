iPhone SE to be available at a crazy price of Rs 24,499 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart will be hosting its Big Billion Days sale from October 3 to October 10. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts and deals on various products like smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances and more. Ahead of the main sale, the company is currently hosting a Curtain Raiser Deals sale, which will go on till October 1. During the Curtain Raiser Deals sale, the company is offering various products to customers at the price at which they will be offered during the Big Billion Days sale. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro Max has the best display, suggests DisplayMate

One of the major deals during the ongoing Curtain Raiser Deals sale is on the Apple iPhone SE, which is currently available at a starting price of Rs 25,999. This is the lowest price ever that the iPhone SE has been offered at in India. Also Read - Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Apple iPhone SE: Flipkart Curtain Raiser Deal

The iPhone SE is currently available at Rs 25,999 for the 64GB storage variant, at Rs 30,999 for the 128GB storage variant and at Rs 40,999 for the 256GB storage variant. Over the discounted price, you can combine the deal with a bank offer and get an additional Rs 1,500 instant discount, bringing down the effective price of the 64GB variant at Rs 24,499. You can also add on other offers like exchange an old device to bring the price down even further. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 in September: Realme Buds Q2, boAt Airdopes 281 Pro, and more

You can take a look at the full offer details here. The same deal on the iPhone SE will be offered during the Big Billion Days sale.

Apple iPhone SE: Specifications

Apple iPhone SE sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display with Dolby Vision, HDR10, True Tone and Haptic Touch support. It is powered by the company’s own A13 Bionic chip paired with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. It runs the iOS 15 operating system. The company claims that it can be charged to 50 percent within 30 minutes using an 18W fast charger.

The device might not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, however, it still supports Touch ID.

The device features a single 12-megapixel camera with Optical Image Stabilisation(OIS) and 4K 60fps video recording capabilities. At the front, it sports a 7-megapixel selfie camera.