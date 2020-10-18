comscore iPhone XR available for as low as Rs 37,999: Check offers, specifications
iPhone XR available for as low as Rs 37,999: Check offers, specifications and more

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone XR is available at its lowest price, and you can buy for Rs 37,999 in India.

  Updated: October 18, 2020 4:07 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (37)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Flipkart is hosting a big Diwali sale and is offering decent deals on a lot of phones. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone XR is available at its lowest price, and you can buy for Rs 37,999 in India. This price is for the 64GB storage variant. If you are looking for the 128GB variant, which will cost you Rs 42,999 via Flipkart. The same device is currently not listed on Amazon.in. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

To recall, the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic chip, a single 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. As for the offers, you get a 10 percent off on SBI Credit Cards (which is up to Rs 1,500). There is also a 10 percent off on SBI debit cards and Rs 125 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 53,999

Apple iPhone XR specifications, features

The USP of the company’s iPhone XR remains its tight hardware and software integration. No other smartphone maker offers such a parallel experience yet. It is powered by Apple s A12 Bionic CPU, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Additionally, this Apple device can handle any kind of task. Also Read - MacBooks, Macs with Apple Silicon to launch on November 17, hints Prosser

It features a 6.1-inch LCD display which is lower resolution than rival devices. It runs iOS 12 but Apple s history shows it will get plenty of software updates. There is a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. One area where iPhone XR shines is battery life. While most flagship devices last one day, the iPhone XR can last for two full days. It is among the longest battery life on any iPhone yet. It even rivals the iPhone 8 Plus in that aspect.

The iPhone XR is far from perfect. It has a metal and glass back, which is prone to scratches and drops. It is IP68 water and dust resistant and supports wireless charging. Apple ships the device with a 5W charger, which means that it takes forever to charge the device. The device comes in six colors Black, Blue, Red, Silver, Coral, and Yellow.

  Published Date: October 18, 2020 4:05 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 18, 2020 4:07 PM IST

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

52500

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP

