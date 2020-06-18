comscore iPhone XS, Vivo Z1x to get price discounts during Flipkart Big Saving Days
iPhone XS, Vivo Z1x and more to get price discounts during Flipkart Big Saving Days

The upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days will offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

  • Published: June 18, 2020 4:02 PM IST
Flipkart is all set to host a new big sale, which will begin on June 23. The five-day sale will last until June 27. The upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days will offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. There is also a no-cost EMI option as exchange offers. Ahead of the sale, the company has given a few details on what all phones will be receiving price discounts. These include Apple iPhone XS, Vivo Z1x, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, and more.

Flipkart hasn’t revealed all the phone deals and has just given a sneak peek to attract customers. As per the website, the users will be able to buy Vivo Z1x for Rs 14,990, down from Rs 16,990. The Apple iPhone XS is listed with a price label of Rs 58,999, down from Rs 62,999. Thi price is for the 64GB storage model. The iPhone 8 with the 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 36,999. Currently, the same iPhone is listed with a price label of Rs 38,999.

The Google Pixel 3a smartphone will be available for purchase with a price tag of Rs 29,999 via Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is currently on the site for Rs 30,999. There is also the iPhone 7 Plus, which will cost Rs 34,999. This is available for the 32GB model. It is currently available for Rs 36,999. The standard iPhone 7 will be available with a discounted price of Rs 28,499. For the same price, Flipkart will be selling the 32GB storage variant.

The Oppo A9 (2020) with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model is listed for Rs 12,990. The Xiaomi Mi Mi Mix 2 will be listed with a price label of Rs 14,999. This means that the device will receive a discount of Rs 5,000 as its existing price in India is Rs 19,999. The Vivo Nex will also be on the sale for Rs 23,990, down from Rs 29,990. Lastly, the Motorola Razr (2019) will also be on sale with other phones.

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Google offers Android 11 Beta version 1.5 update: Check details

Poco M2 Pro gets BIS certified, could launch soon

52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies

Google Chrome extensions discovered to be spyware

Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS in a limited roll out

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Best Sellers