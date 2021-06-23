iQOO 3 is up for sale at an amazing discount in India. The company has decreased over Rs 20,000 from its original price, bringing down its starting price to under Rs 20,000. With this, the device has become one of the cheapest phones to offer 5G and last year’s Snapdragon 865 flagship chip. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top 10 deals: iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy F62, Poco X3 and more

The discounted price is now live on iQOO’s website but is it worth considering right now? Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Discount on iPhone 11, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, iPhone XR, iQOO 3

iQOO 3 prices slashed in India

The iQOO 3 now retails at Rs 17,495 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model, coming down from Rs 37,990. Its other variants are also available at a discounted price. The 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 18,995. The earlier price was Rs 41,990. The 12GB/256GB model is now priced at Rs 22,495 after coming down from 46,990. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Top five smartphone deals not to miss

These new prices are available only on the company’s website until stocks last.

iQOO 3 features, specs

The iQOO 3 comes with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip. As revealed previously it comes in three RAM/Storage options.

On the camera front, there are four rear snappers: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel.

It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging and runs Android 10. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Should you buy it?

The iQOO 3 might be featuring a year-old flagship but has safely become one of the most affordable offerings with 5G connectivity and high-end specs. Given that the 865 chip is still a decent performer and can handle tasks well, it shouldn’t be a problem going for the phone right now.

However, the issue could be the phone sticking to Android 10. Although, it supports two years’ software updates and will get hold of Android 12.

Another thing is that the phone doesn’t get a high refresh rate and if are a sucker for it, this might not be an option for you.