iQOO 3 5G now available with Rs 3,000 discount offer
iQOO 3 now available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check latest price in India, full specifications

The iQOO 3 phone is currently available with Rs 3,000 discount offer via Flipkart. Read on to know more about this offer.

  • Published: May 29, 2020 4:01 PM IST
The iQOO 3 (4G) phone can now be purchased for just Rs 31,990 in India. For the same price, iQOO will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM +256GB storage model, which can be yours for Rs 34,990. The iQOO 3 (5G) variant with 12GB + 256GB can be grabbed for Rs 41,990. All the three mentioned configurations are available with a Rs 3,000 discount offer.

But, you will find the iQOO 3 device on Flipkart with the same old price tags. You will only be able to buy the handset at the mentioned prices if you have an ICICI Bank Credit card. There is also an EMI option available. The new iQOO phone, which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, is available in two color options. These include Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

It is important to note this is a limited period offer and will be applicable on all iQOO3 variants till June 15, 2020. Originally, the iQOO 3 was launched with a starting price label of Rs 36,990. The price of the device was later increased due to GST rate hike. The Chinese brand recently announced the price cut, which is why the iQOO 3 is now listed on Flipkart for Rs 34,990.

iQOO 3: Specifications, features

The iQOO 3 5G has a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The iQOO 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, similar to the Realme X50 Pro and OnePlus 8. It is fueled by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging tech. The smartphone ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. The brand is selling the smartphone in three colors, including Black, Silver, and orange.

The handset sports a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. It ships with Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth, and telephoto.

It supports Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology, and touch-sensitive buttons too. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 5G smartphone features a modern punch-hole display. For security, it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, and even supports face unlock.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 4:01 PM IST

