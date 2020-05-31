iQOO 3 now available starting at Rs 31,990; here's how

The iQOO 3 gaming smartphone from Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has a neat promotional offer going on right now. This allows users to get the 8GB/128GB version of the phone for as little as Rs 31,990. For context, the same variant earlier would set you back by Rs 34,990. The brand launched the phone for much higher and then permanently discounted it by Rs 4,000. Now the new price suggests a Rs 3,000 discount on top of that figure. Note that the new discount is only applicable till June 15. Also Read - iQOO 3 now available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check latest price in India, full specifications

To get the offer while purchasing the iQOO 3 phone, you’ll have to use an ICICI Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, or if applicable to you, Debit Card EMI. The new offer makes the phone one of the cheapest smartphones you can buy in the country right now with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. It already was one of the cheapest devices with the chipset before the discount, with competition like the Realme X50 Pro, OnePlus 8, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 costing a lot more. Also Read - iQOO 3 5G Transformers Limited Edition features Carbon Fiber back, themed UI and more

With the new discount, here are the effective prices of all the iQOO 3 models. The base variant with 8GB/128GB configuration is now available at RS 31,990. The next variant with 8GB/256GB configuration is now available for Rs 34,990. Moreover, the highest-end 5G variant is available now for Rs 41,990. Also Read - iQOO Z1 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 144Hz display: Price, full specifications

iQOO 3 specifications

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, it comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB non-expandable storage. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup on the back of the device.

The main camera of the iQOO 3 is a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The fourth camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. For selfies, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.5 aperture.