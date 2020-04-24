comscore iQOO 3 price in India cut, now starts from Rs 34,999: Check features
iQOO 3 price in India cut by Rs 4,000: Check new prices, full specifications, sale details

The iQOO 3 4G now comes with a starting price of Rs 34,999 in India, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The device is also available for pre-order.

  Updated: April 24, 2020 12:48 PM IST
The iQOO 3 smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 4,000 in India. The iQOO 3 4G now comes with a starting price of Rs 34,999 in India, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage of the device (4G) is listed on the Indian iQOO website for Rs 37,990. The company hasn’t slashed the price of the 5G version of iQOO 3. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G) is still listed with a price tag of Rs 44,990.

Originally, the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of iQOO 3 (4G) was launched for Rs 36,990 in India. Due to the recent GST rate hike, the prices of the iQOO 3 smartphone were increased. Now, the brand has slashed the prices of its recently launched phone. The OEM has also revealed that the device is available for pre-order. iQOO hasn’t revealed the shipment date and the official website says that “shipment will be delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.” Read on to know more about the iQOO 3.

iQOO 3: Specifications, features

The iQOO 3 5G has a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The handset sports a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. The iQOO 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, similar to the Realme X50 Pro.

It supports Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology, and touch-sensitive buttons too. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 5G smartphone features a modern punch-hole display. For security, it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor, and even supports face unlock.

It ships with Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth, and telephoto. It is fueled by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging tech. The smartphone ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box. The brand is selling the smartphone in three colors, including Black, Silver, and orange.

Features IQOO 3
Price Rs 34,990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
OS Android 10
Display Super AMOLED, 6.44 inches (16.36 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP +13MP +13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP f/2.4
Battery 4,440mAh
  Published Date: April 24, 2020 12:31 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 24, 2020 12:48 PM IST

