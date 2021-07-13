comscore iQOO Quest Days Sale: Discount of up to Rs 4,000 on iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3 5G
iQOO Quest Days Sale: Discount of up to Rs 4,000 on iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3 5G

Discount of up to Rs 4,000 on iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO 7, and iQOO Z3 5G, the sale will continue till July 16.

iQOO Quest Days sale: iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand is hosting a three-day mobile sale to celebrate its new milestone. The company has announced that it sold over 25 million devices globally. The brand has come up with iQOO Quest Days sale offering up to Rs 4,000 discount on some of its popular devices to celebrate the occasion. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 35,000 in July 2021: iQOO 7, Mi 11X and more

iQOO Quest Days sale: Deals on iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3 smartphones

The iQOO Quest Days sale brings discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options on the iQOO 7 series, and iQOO 3 smartphones. The discount offer range from Rs 500 to Rs 2000. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 25,000 to go for in July 2021: Mi 11 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and more

Starting with the iQOO 7 series, the iQOO 7 will get a discount of Rs 1,000, while the premium iQOO 7 Legend will be available with a discount of Rs 2,000 during the sale. As for the iQOO Z3 5G phone, prospective buyers can get a discount of Rs 500 as part of the iQOO Z3 sale. Customers can grab the discount offer by using Amazon coupons. in addition, all the iQOO phones listed will bundle an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000. There are no-cost EMI options as well. Also Read - Top affordable phones with fast charging capabilities in July 2021: Realme X7, iQOO Z3 and more

To recall, the iQOO 7 series was launched in India this April for a price starting at Rs 31,990. The top of the line model, iQOO 7 Legend costs Rs 39,990 for the base model.

As far as specs are concerned, the iQOO 7 features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, up to 12 GB RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 48-megapixel triple rear camera, and a 4,400 mAh battery with 66 W Flash Charge support. The iQOO 7 Legend sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which is paired with up to 12 GB RAM. It features a 48-megapixel triple camera system. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and has 66 W Flash charge tech support.

As for the iQOO Z3 5G, the device comes for a price of Rs 19,990 for the 6GB/128GB model, Rs 20,990 for the 8GB/128GB, and Rs 22,990 for the 8GB/256GB storage variant. All three iQOO smartphones are available on Amazon India and the company’s official site- iqoo.com

  • Published Date: July 13, 2021 12:28 PM IST

