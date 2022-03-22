comscore iQoo Z6 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Check specs, pricing
  • Home
  • Deals
  • iQOO Z6 5G to go on first sale today at 12pm on Amazon: Check pricing, sale offers, specs
News

iQOO Z6 5G to go on first sale today at 12pm on Amazon: Check pricing, sale offers, specs

Deals

iqoo Z6 5g comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup along and a 6.58-inch 120Hz display.

iQOO-Z6-5G

iQOO Z6 5G

iQoo recently launched its iQoo Z6 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup along and a 6.58-inch 120Hz display. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on the Amazon India website and the company’s website. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Battle of budget smartphones

iQoo Z6 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

iQoo Z6 5G comes in India in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999, the 6GB RAM+  128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the top variant with 8GB of RAM +  128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

In terms of colours, iQoo Z6 5G comes in Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue colour variants. The smartphone will go on the first sale in India at 12 pm on Amazon and the company’s website.

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards on Amazon India. Customers will also get Rs 1,500 off on exchange and a no-cost EMI option of up to nine months.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications

iQoo Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It comes with a 2.5D flat frame design with AG finish with PANDA glass protection. The iQoo Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 2GB of extended RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. The storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It also has a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management for gaming.

In the camera department, the iQoo Z6 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. iQoo says that the 2-megapixel Bokeh is available in 6GB and 8GB variants only. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with Samsung 3P9 sensor.

As far as the battery is concerned, the iQoo Z6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Other features include support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, 5G connectivity and a fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 9:44 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs
Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

Gaming

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

How To

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

Poco X4 Pro 5G to debut in India on April 10: Check details

Mobiles

Poco X4 Pro 5G to debut in India on April 10: Check details

Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

News

Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Check specs, pricing

Deals

iQoo Z6 5G to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Check specs, pricing
iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Features

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?
Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones

News

Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones
iQoo Z6 5G arrives in India with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC

Mobiles

iQoo Z6 5G arrives in India with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC
iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A13 की भारतीय कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, मिलेगा 50MP का प्राइमरी कैमरा

3 में से 1 बच्चा इंटरनेट पर देखता है गलत कंटेंट, रिपोर्ट में दावा

150W के सुपर फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme GT Neo 3, 12GB तक RAM और 50MP कैमरा समेत कई धांसू फीचर्स से लैस

OnePlus Nord स्मार्टवॉच जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत की मिली जानकारी

Okinawa Okhi 90 इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर का नया टीजर जारी, लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आए खास फीचर्स और डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs
Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

Gaming

Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator
WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

How To

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices
Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service

News

Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service
OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know

News

OnePlus smartphone roadmap leaked online: All you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers