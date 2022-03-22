iQoo recently launched its iQoo Z6 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup along and a 6.58-inch 120Hz display. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India at 12 pm on the Amazon India website and the company’s website. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Battle of budget smartphones

iQoo Z6 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

iQoo Z6 5G comes in India in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the top variant with 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,999. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

In terms of colours, iQoo Z6 5G comes in Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue colour variants. The smartphone will go on the first sale in India at 12 pm on Amazon and the company’s website.

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards on Amazon India. Customers will also get Rs 1,500 off on exchange and a no-cost EMI option of up to nine months.

iQoo Z6 5G specifications

iQoo Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It comes with a 2.5D flat frame design with AG finish with PANDA glass protection. The iQoo Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 2GB of extended RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. The storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It also has a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management for gaming.

In the camera department, the iQoo Z6 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. iQoo says that the 2-megapixel Bokeh is available in 6GB and 8GB variants only. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with Samsung 3P9 sensor.

As far as the battery is concerned, the iQoo Z6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Other features include support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, 5G connectivity and a fingerprint sensor.