News

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to go on sale at 12.15 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers

Deals

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999 and comes in Stellar Green and Mystic Night colour variant.

Untitled design - 2022-09-14T083933.411

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999. The highlights of the handset include Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile platform processor, a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. The handset is set to go on sale in India today at 12.15 pm on the Amazon India website. Also Read - iQoo Z6 Lite unveils in India: Check price, specs, features

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G pricing, sale offers

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is launched in India in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Stellar Green and Mystic Night colour variants. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

It will go on sale in India today at 12.15 pm on Amazon and the iQOO store. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Lite to launch in India this month with Snapdragon 4 series chipset

As for the sale offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2,500 via SBI Bank cards on the purchase of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G specifications

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G comes with a 2.5D flat frame design with an AG finish. The phone features a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset that offers support for advanced features such as a four-component cooling system and ultra game mode for gaming. This processor is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

For photography, the iQoo Z6 Lite sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP eye autofocus camera, and 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with a Super Night Mode feature with appropriate night filters.

Lastly, the phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging technology.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2022 9:00 AM IST
