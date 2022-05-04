iQOO recently launched its iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999. The smartphone will go on the first sale in India today at 12 pm on the Amazon India website. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a 6.44-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor, and a 64MP primary camera. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 SE to feature a 64MP camera with OIS support

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G price, sale offers

The 6GB+128GB variant of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G costs Rs 23,999 in India, while the 8GB+128GB variant of the device costs Rs 24,999 in India. The top variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space is priced at Rs 28,999. Also Read - iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G arrive in India: Check specs, price, availability

The smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon. As for sale offers, buyers who purchase the phone using their RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards will get a discount of 10 percent on purchase. Both these phones will do on sale in the country via Amazon India during the Amazon Summer Sale. Also Read - iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India launch today: How to watch event, what to expect

The new #iQOOZ6Pro5G is #FullyLoaded with Snapdragon 778G and 66W FlashCharge! Get it at ₹19,999* along with a Flat ₹3,000 off on credit/debit cards and EMI on 4th May, 12 AM @amazonIN Know more: https://t.co/hPPE0B9Rwn

*Inclusive of Bank Offer and Amazon coupon discount pic.twitter.com/fdoCJ4o5km — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 1, 2022

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G specifications

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes with a glass back with a frosted glass finish. It sports a 6.44-inches full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM variants and up to 256GB of storage space. The phone also features support for 4GB of extended RAM.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 116-degree wide-angle lens and a 4cm macro lens. On the battery front, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge technology, which the company says is capable of charging the phone up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes.