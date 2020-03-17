Flipkart is all set to host its “Big Shopping Days Sale,” which will go live on March 19. The four-day sale will continue until March 22, and during the sale, the latest iQOO 3 smartphone will be available with tempting offers. Also, the sale will start a day early for Flipkart Plus members. The iQOO 3 is a mid-range premium 5G phone, which offers Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The company has announced that SBI credit cardholders can get Rs 1,500 instant discount on the purchase of the iQOO 3. There is also a no-cost EMI option for six months. One can also avail up to Rs 15,000 discount on exchange of an old device. During the Flipkart sale, iQOO 3 buyers can also get a flat Rs 5,000 discount on prepaid purchases. Do note that you either opt for the exchange option or the prepaid purchase offer.

Speaking on the announcement, Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO India, said, “Since the launch of iQOO3 in India last month, we have received a tremendous response from the customers. With Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale just around the corner, we at iQOO aim to provide exciting discounts and offers to its customers, thus making India’s fastest smartphone even more affordable and attractive.”

iQOO 3 price in India, specifications

The iQOO 3 is available in two color options – Quantum Silver and Tornado Black. The iQOO 3 5G price in India is set at Rs 44,990, which is for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 4G variant of the iQOO 3 comes with a starting price of Rs 36,990. For the mentioned price, customers will get the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 39,990.

The iQOO 3 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, similar to the Realme X50 Pro. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The 5G smartphone features a modern punch-hole display. For security, it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports Carbon Fiber VC Liquid Cooling technology, and touch-sensitive buttons too. The upcoming iQOO 3 5G has a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.

The handset sports a quad-rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel main shooter. The setup also includes a 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a depth sensor. It ships with Android 10 with iQoo UI on top. There will be dedicated sensors for ultrawide, depth and telephoto. It is fueled by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging tech. The smartphone ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.