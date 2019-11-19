Jabra Days sale on Amazon India offers impressive discounts

Denmark-based audio giant Jabra is currently offering a number of wireless audio products with impressive discounts on Amazon India. These discounts are part of the ongoing Jabra Days sale event. This sale event kicked off on November 17 and will go on till November 22, 2019. Taking a look at the devices available as part of the sale, buyers can get wireless earphones, and headphones. Beyond this, the company also claims to offer up to Rs 5,000 as a direct discount on the products. The company is offering a total of 23 products for potential buyers to choose from.

Jabra Days sale deals

Taking a closer, Jabra is offering its top of the line Jabra Elite 85h Over-ear headphone along with built-in Alexa. Interested buyers can get the headphone for just Rs 19,999 instead of Rs 28,999. This discount deal does offer significantly better savings to potential buyers. However, the Jabra Elite 85h is the only product on the list to get this impressive discount. This part of headphones comes in four different colors including the Copper Black, Titanium Black, Navy, and Gold Beige. Moving forward, other devices on the list include Jabra Talk 25, Talk 15, Talk 30, Talk 45 and more.

The landing page for the sale event provides the likely delivery date and the launch price of the products. It also comes with the current price after discounts. Jabra has also outlined the exact amount interested users can save after making the purchase. This move can likely attract users who are still on the fence about making the purchase.

If you are looking for a different form factor then you can go for the Jabra Elite Active 65t. The company is marketing this as a “true wireless sports earbuds. Other products available as part of the sale include audio neckband and Bluetooth headsets. Interested buyers can also get the Jabra Move headphone.