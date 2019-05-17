comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Jabra Elite 65t now available at an attractive price with a lighting deal on Amazon India
News

Jabra Elite 65t now available at an attractive price with a lighting deal on Amazon India

Deals

According to the timer on Amazon India, it appears that the deal will be available till 11:45 PM today, on May 17, 2019. In addition to this, if you are unsure of unsatisfied by the quality of the earbuds. you can return these in 10 days of delivery.

  • Published: May 17, 2019 11:08 AM IST
Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds

Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are currently available on Amazon India at an unbeatable price. The discounted price is part of a time-limited Amazon Lightning Deal where users get an impressive discount of about Rs 5,000. With the discount, interested buyers can get the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds for Rs 9,999 instead of the listed price of Rs 14,999. It is worth noting that buyers will get three colors to choose from including the “Copper Black”, “Gold and Beige”, and “Titanium Black”. In addition to this flat discount, Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI, an instant Rs 1,500 discount to further push down the price with the help of EMI offers from credit or debit cards issued by ICICI Bank, and four different cash-back offers.

Considering that this is a lightning deal, it is worth noting that this discount will only be available for a limited period of time. At the time of writing, the deal was claimed about 70 percent for the Titanium Black option, 25 percent for the Copper Black, and 10 percent for the Gold and Beige color. According to the timer on Amazon India, it appears that the deal will be available till 11:45 PM today, on May 17, 2019. In addition to this, if you are unsure of unsatisfied by the quality of the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds (which is highly unlikely). you can return these in 10 days of delivery.

You may think what is so important about these earbuds that we are highlighting this deal. Well to answer that, we have to call back to our comprehensive review for these earbuds where we termed them as a good alternative for Apple AirPods. In fact, given that the AirPods don’t really work to their maximum capacity when it comes to Android device, the Jabra may be one of the few options in that case.

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Headphones Review: Another AirPod competitor

Also Read

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Headphones Review: Another AirPod competitor

In addition to that, these also work well as an option for Apple iPhone users who may not like the feel of the original Apple AirPods and the new Apple AirPods that the company launched a few weeks back. Talking about the features these earbuds, come with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Siri integration. They offer up to 5 hours of playback along with an additional 15 hours of playback with the help of the charging case, sport IP55 rating along with a two-year warranty against dust and water. Users can control the sound quality of the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds with the help of the Jabra Sound+ app on Android and iOS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 17, 2019 11:08 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official
News
Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official
Jabra Elite 65t wireless Amazon India lightning deal

Deals

Jabra Elite 65t wireless Amazon India lightning deal

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: A look at top deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: A look at top deals

Samurai Showdown exhibits new 'Dojo Mode'

Gaming

Samurai Showdown exhibits new 'Dojo Mode'

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Features

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021

Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jabra Elite 65t wireless Amazon India lightning deal

Deals

Jabra Elite 65t wireless Amazon India lightning deal
Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: A look at top deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: A look at top deals
OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking offers extended

News

OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking offers extended
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

News

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

News

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन पर शुरू हुई Oppo Fantastic Days Sale, जानें ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S के टीजर से हुई पुष्टि, Flipkart पर होगा उपलब्ध

Asus Zenfone 6 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme C2, 5,999 रुपये की कीमत में आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Xiaomi का Redmi 7 दोपहर 12 बजे और सेल्फी सेंट्रिक फोन Redmi Y3 आज 3PM पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

News

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official
News
Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) is now official
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart
Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Asus Zenfone 6 launched: Price, specifications, features
50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021

News

50% smartphones to have 3 cameras or more by 2021
Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019

News

Mobile handset shipments decline 25 percent in Q1 2019