Jabra Elite 65t now available at an attractive price with a lighting deal on Amazon India

Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are currently available on Amazon India at an unbeatable price. The discounted price is part of a time-limited Amazon Lightning Deal where users get an impressive discount of about Rs 5,000. With the discount, interested buyers can get the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds for Rs 9,999 instead of the listed price of Rs 14,999. It is worth noting that buyers will get three colors to choose from including the “Copper Black”, “Gold and Beige”, and “Titanium Black”. In addition to this flat discount, Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI, an instant Rs 1,500 discount to further push down the price with the help of EMI offers from credit or debit cards issued by ICICI Bank, and four different cash-back offers.

Considering that this is a lightning deal, it is worth noting that this discount will only be available for a limited period of time. At the time of writing, the deal was claimed about 70 percent for the Titanium Black option, 25 percent for the Copper Black, and 10 percent for the Gold and Beige color. According to the timer on Amazon India, it appears that the deal will be available till 11:45 PM today, on May 17, 2019. In addition to this, if you are unsure of unsatisfied by the quality of the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds (which is highly unlikely). you can return these in 10 days of delivery.

You may think what is so important about these earbuds that we are highlighting this deal. Well to answer that, we have to call back to our comprehensive review for these earbuds where we termed them as a good alternative for Apple AirPods. In fact, given that the AirPods don’t really work to their maximum capacity when it comes to Android device, the Jabra may be one of the few options in that case.

In addition to that, these also work well as an option for Apple iPhone users who may not like the feel of the original Apple AirPods and the new Apple AirPods that the company launched a few weeks back. Talking about the features these earbuds, come with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Siri integration. They offer up to 5 hours of playback along with an additional 15 hours of playback with the help of the charging case, sport IP55 rating along with a two-year warranty against dust and water. Users can control the sound quality of the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds with the help of the Jabra Sound+ app on Android and iOS.