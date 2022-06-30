comscore Jio Phone Next price down to Rs 4,599 on Amazon with zero conditions
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Jio Phone Next Price Down To Rs 4599 On Amazon With Zero Conditions
News

Jio Phone Next price down to Rs 4,599 on Amazon with zero conditions

Deals

The Jio Phone Next is just like any other smartphone. But it runs software called PragatiOS, which Google developed especially for this phone.

JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset and offers 2GB RAM and 32GB storage with expandable storage.

Jio Phone Next arrived last year as Reliance Jio’s anticipated entry-level Android phone. However, to many’s dismay, the Jio Phone Next did not turn out to be as affordable as they anticipated it would. To distribute the cost just so customers do not have to pay the amount upfront, Jio did announce bundled prepaid benefits but that took the overall cost upwards of Rs 14,000. As a result, the sales remained lacklustre for Reliance Jio’s high-stake smartphone. Now, there is a big discount on the Jio Phone Next available on Amazon. Also Read - JioPhone Next gets a major discount, available for Rs 4,499 on exchange

Let me get the details about the Jio Phone Next out of our way before I tell you about the offer. Also Read - You can buy JioPhone Next from Reliance Digital website: Follow these steps

The Jio Phone Next is just like any other smartphone. But what makes it interesting is its software called PragatiOS, which Google developed especially for this phone. It is essentially a tweaked version of Android Go, which makes the entire suite of Google apps optimised for low-memory phones. As such, the Jio Phone Next has up to 2GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of internal storage. Powering the Jio Phone Next is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor while keeping the lights on is a 3500mAh battery. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the back of the Jio Phone Next, while an 8-megapixel camera is available on the front for selfies. It has a 5.45-inch display with HD resolution. Also Read - Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Enough about the phone. Now the offer. Amazon is selling the Jio Phone Next at a discounted price of Rs 4,599. This is significantly lower than the launch price of Rs 6,499, and dramatically less than the effective price if you buy the phone with the prepaid bundle. You can get additional discounts by using eligible cards, but the price of Rs 4,599 is not bad either. However, this is still slightly higher than the price of Rs 4,499 that you will pay under the exchange offer at Reliance Jio’s official stores. Amazon’s current price may not be available for long, considering the official website has listed the phone at the same price. In other words, this might not be an official price cut.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 8:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) is likely to ditch the in-box charger
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) is likely to ditch the in-box charger
Best fighting games you can play on your Android, iOS smartphone

Photo Gallery

Best fighting games you can play on your Android, iOS smartphone

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale to go live tonight: Check best deals on phones

Deals

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale to go live tonight: Check best deals on phones

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students

Deals

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022: Here's all the tech inside the new SUV

Photo Gallery

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022: Here's all the tech inside the new SUV

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro with 120Hz display, rugged build launched

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S22 series phones, Galaxy Watch 4 and more for students

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 top 5 alternatives: Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300

Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300: Top 5 alternatives for Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

TVS Radeon launched in India at Rs 59,925 with new LCD display: Check details

Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a 1-inch type sensor, but how will it impact you?

Twitter video downloader

New Crypto Tax from July 1: All you need to know about TDS on cryptocurrency

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?

Hands On

TCL Launched Mini LED 4K Google TV starting from ₹35,990, Perfect TV for Game Lovers ?
How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video

Features

How to download videos from Twitter on your Android phone, Watch the video
Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999