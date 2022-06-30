Jio Phone Next price down to Rs 4,599 on Amazon with zero conditions

Jio Phone Next arrived last year as Reliance Jio’s anticipated entry-level Android phone. However, to many’s dismay, the Jio Phone Next did not turn out to be as affordable as they anticipated it would. To distribute the cost just so customers do not have to pay the amount upfront, Jio did announce bundled prepaid benefits but that took the overall cost upwards of Rs 14,000. As a result, the sales remained lacklustre for Reliance Jio’s high-stake smartphone. Now, there is a big discount on the Jio Phone Next available on Amazon. Also Read - JioPhone Next gets a major discount, available for Rs 4,499 on exchange

Let me get the details about the Jio Phone Next out of our way before I tell you about the offer. Also Read - You can buy JioPhone Next from Reliance Digital website: Follow these steps

The Jio Phone Next is just like any other smartphone. But what makes it interesting is its software called PragatiOS, which Google developed especially for this phone. It is essentially a tweaked version of Android Go, which makes the entire suite of Google apps optimised for low-memory phones. As such, the Jio Phone Next has up to 2GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of internal storage. Powering the Jio Phone Next is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor while keeping the lights on is a 3500mAh battery. There is a 13-megapixel camera on the back of the Jio Phone Next, while an 8-megapixel camera is available on the front for selfies. It has a 5.45-inch display with HD resolution. Also Read - Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Enough about the phone. Now the offer. Amazon is selling the Jio Phone Next at a discounted price of Rs 4,599. This is significantly lower than the launch price of Rs 6,499, and dramatically less than the effective price if you buy the phone with the prepaid bundle. You can get additional discounts by using eligible cards, but the price of Rs 4,599 is not bad either. However, this is still slightly higher than the price of Rs 4,499 that you will pay under the exchange offer at Reliance Jio’s official stores. Amazon’s current price may not be available for long, considering the official website has listed the phone at the same price. In other words, this might not be an official price cut.