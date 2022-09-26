JioMart has announced its festive sale on its online platform that will run for a long period of one month. In a month, the platform will offer two sales ‘Tyohar Ready Sale’ and ‘Bestival Sale.’ The sale has already started and it will run till October 23, with the first sale ending on September 27. Also Read - iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 51,990 in Croma's Festival of Dreams sale

JioMart festive sale takes on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale

Interestingly, JioMart is offering up to 80 percent discount on smartphones and accessories. There’s the same discount on home appliances like TVs, Kitchen appliances, ACs, and more. Laptops are also discounted in the sale.

Additionally, there’s a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit cards. There’s a 10 percent extra cashback on SBI Bank Debit cards and up to 1000 cashback if the payment is done by Paytm. Jio has also tied up with Simpl (Buy now Pay Later), offering a 5 percent cashback of up to Rs 750 for on the first transaction.

These offers are valid only in the first sale (till September 27) on JioMart, that’s the Tyohar Ready Sale.

JioMart Deals

There are some notable deals on iPhones. iPhones have up to 35 percent off. The iPhone 13 is available on JioMart for Rs 64,900 and there’s a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 with an HDFC credit card.

This makes the phone’s effective price Rs 63,400. It is worth noting that the phone was spotted selling for even lower on some other platforms earlier and was popular this month. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are also available on sale with an effective price of Rs 58,400 and Rs 51,400.

Apart from iPhones, Samsung devices such as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G and S20 FE 5G both are on sale for Rs 39,999 and Rs 36,079, respectively. There’s an additional 10 percent HDFC card discount, similar to iPhones.

Other than smartphones, the sale also has discounts on laptops and gadgets. The gaming laptops like HP Victus 16, Lenovo IdeaPad G3, and Asus TUF/ROG laptops are also on sale. Wearables like earbuds are also available starting at Rs 39.

With this sale, JioMart appears to compete with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. Recently, Tata also announced its Festival of Dreams sale.