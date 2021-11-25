comscore Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website
  • Home
  • Deals
  • You can buy JioPhone Next from Reliance Digital website: Follow these steps
News

You can buy JioPhone Next from Reliance Digital website: Follow these steps

Deals

EMI card options start from Rs 305.93 per month, along with a one-year manufacturer warranty on this smartphone. The website lists both Blue and Black color variants of the JioPhone Next.

jio phone next

You will now be able to buy JioPhone Next through the website of Reliance Digital as well. Earlier, customers had only one option to buy this entry-level phone, the nearest retail store. Apart from this, buyers no longer need pre-registration to buy JioPhone Next and can book orders by visiting the company’s official website. Also Read - Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

JioPhone Next sale and offers

There is no change in the price of this smartphone, but you can get some discounts through bank offers. The cost of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model is Rs 6499. According to the information given on the official website, customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards and up to 7.5 percent on American Express cards. Also Read - India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

EMI card options start from Rs 305.93 per month, along with a one-year manufacturer warranty on this smartphone. The website lists both Blue and Black color variants of the JioPhone Next. Also Read - Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Earlier, the company issued an EMI plan to buy JioPhone. In this easy EMI option, you will have to pay Rs 1,999 initially, and then you can repay the remaining amount in installments. Here you will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 501 along with Rs 1,999. EMI plans come with the option of 18 months and 24 months.

JioPhone Next, JioPhone Next battery, JioPhone Next chipset, JioPhone Next specs, JioPhone Next buy, JioPhone Next launch, JioPhone Next display, JioPhone Next camera

Earlier, to buy JioPhone Next, one had to go to the nearest retail store. Before that, they had to register on Jio’s official website by giving their name, home address, and mobile number, and then the company would inform the nearest stores where it would be available.

Specifications

JioPhone Next features a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9, a quad-core Qualcomm 215 processor, a 3500mAh battery, 13-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The company promoted JioPhone Next as the smartphone of the common man of India. Reliance aims to provide affordable 4G connectivity smartphones to India’s middle class. Being a budget phone, it is believed that its sale will be indiscriminate.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 10:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Deals

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Telecom

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Mobiles

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

Mobiles

Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Deals

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website
Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Features

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay
India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

Mobiles

India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Mobiles

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp
JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Features

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

हिंदी समाचार

Kia Niro SUV से उठा पर्दा, जब चाहें तब बन जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार

ओप्पो जल्द लॉन्च करेगा एक धांसू फोन, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

Redmi Note 11 4G हुआ लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Moto G51 दिसंबर में हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, होगा Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ प्रोसेसर के साथ देश में आने वाला पहला हैंडसेट

मथुरा में पबजी खेलते-खेलते दो लड़कों की हुई मौत, जानें पूरा मामला

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features
Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors
OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive

News

OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive
Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

News

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Gaming
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, November 25: How to avail diamonds, skins, characters, more
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website

Deals

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can order it via Reliance Digital website
Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today

Telecom

Vodafone-idea users, your phone bill is set to get a lot more expensive starting today
Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed

Mobiles

Better late than never, OnePlus 9RT India launch date could have just been confirmed
Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

Mobiles

Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers