You will now be able to buy JioPhone Next through the website of Reliance Digital as well. Earlier, customers had only one option to buy this entry-level phone, the nearest retail store. Apart from this, buyers no longer need pre-registration to buy JioPhone Next and can book orders by visiting the company’s official website. Also Read - Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

JioPhone Next sale and offers

There is no change in the price of this smartphone, but you can get some discounts through bank offers. The cost of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model is Rs 6499. According to the information given on the official website, customers can get up to 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards and up to 7.5 percent on American Express cards. Also Read - India's feature phone market crumbles as mass switches to smartphone

EMI card options start from Rs 305.93 per month, along with a one-year manufacturer warranty on this smartphone. The website lists both Blue and Black color variants of the JioPhone Next. Also Read - Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here’s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Earlier, the company issued an EMI plan to buy JioPhone. In this easy EMI option, you will have to pay Rs 1,999 initially, and then you can repay the remaining amount in installments. Here you will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 501 along with Rs 1,999. EMI plans come with the option of 18 months and 24 months.

Earlier, to buy JioPhone Next, one had to go to the nearest retail store. Before that, they had to register on Jio’s official website by giving their name, home address, and mobile number, and then the company would inform the nearest stores where it would be available.

Specifications

JioPhone Next features a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9, a quad-core Qualcomm 215 processor, a 3500mAh battery, 13-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The company promoted JioPhone Next as the smartphone of the common man of India. Reliance aims to provide affordable 4G connectivity smartphones to India’s middle class. Being a budget phone, it is believed that its sale will be indiscriminate.