Kodak 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch XPRO 4K Smart TVs now available on Flipkart: Price, Features

Check out the price, features and availability of new 4K Smart TVs from Kodak, available via Flipkart.

  • Published: September 1, 2019 11:31 AM IST
Kodak recently expanded its XPRO series with the launch of three new models. Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), the brand licensee of Kodak, launched 34KXPRO, 50 4KXPRO and 55 4KXPROTVs in India this week. The TVs are now available for purchase in India. The TVs were launched to mark completion of three years for SPPL as Kodak brand licensee. The new televisions are aimed to help strengthen its market share.

Kodak 34KXPRO, 50 4KXPRO and 55 4KXPROTV Sale in India

India’s Smart TV market is projected to grow at a rate of 30.2 percent CAGR by 2024, according to 6Wresearch. The market has become lucrative for brands like Xiaomi, Thomson, Kodak, MarQ and others. SPPL says it expects to sell two lakh units of Kodak HD LED TVs during this festive season. It also aims to acquire 7 percent market share and will sell via Flipkart.

“We have come up with these 4K models and recently we have started a new production line at our Noida facility with a production capacity of 3000 units in a day and we will be offering 2-3 variants in every quarter,” Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd said.

Kodak 43 4KXPRO TV: Price and Features

The new 43 4KXPRO TV from Kodak is a 43-inch television running Android 7.1.2 operating system. The smart TV comes with 24W sound output and includes apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, YUPP TV, Sony LIV and Eros Now. It is powered by a quad core A53 processor coupled with Mali-450MP graphics processor. It is available for Rs 22,999 in India.

Kodak 50 4KXPRO TV: Price and Features

The second new TV in the XPRO lineup is a 50-inch television offering 4K UHD resolution. It runs Android 7.1.2 and packs 24W sound output. The TV is powered by a quad-core CPU and Mali graphics engine. It supports casting and has a 24W sound output. The 50-inch TV is available for Rs 28,499.

Kodak 55 4KXPROTVs: Price and Features

The last TV in this expanded lineup is a 55-inch model supporting a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The 4K Smart TV runs Android 7.1.2, comes with 24W sound output and access to streaming services. Powered by quad-core CPU, the graphics duty is handled by Mali GPU. The TV is available for 32,999.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2019 11:31 AM IST

