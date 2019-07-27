Kodak TV Days on Flipkart: A look at top deals on televisions

Kodak TV Days, a 24 hour sale on Kodak TVs, will be held on July 28. Flipkart has announced that the sale will be held for 24 hours starting on Sunday. The sale will clash with Super Flash Sunday at 12:00PM tomorrow. During Super Flash Sunday, consumers will have option to buy newly launched smartphones at flash sale. Kodak TV Days sale will see Kodak’s HD and Smart TV available at discounted price and best sale. The company is expecting to see 15 percent in sales during the 24-hour sale being held on Flipkart.

While Indian market is mainly dominated by smartphones, TV market has become interesting for the first time. Xiaomi‘s entry in the market has given LED TV market a new wing while other players have entered in a big way. Kodak is one such brand that is trying to tap in the potential growth of India’s TV market. In 2019 alone, Kodak has launched Kodak XPRO series, which includes Kodak 32FHDXPRO, Kodak 40 FHDXPRO, Kodak 43FHDXPRO and 50FHDXPRO TVs. It has also launched Kodak 43UHDX Smart TV. Here is a look at deals to watch during the 24 hour sale on Flipkart:

Kodak 4K Smart LED TV

During Kodak TV Days, Flipkart is offering three models of Kodak 4K Smart LED TVs starting at Rs 22,999. The 43-inch model is available for Rs 22,999 while the 49-inch model is available for Rs 28,999. The 55-inch model, which is the top-end, is available at Rs 32,999. Al the three models feature a 4K UHD LED panel with 60Hz refresh rate. They feature three HDMI ports and two USB ports. There is one year warranty on all the three models available during sale.

Kodak XPRO Smart LED TVs

The XPRO Smart LED TV series from Kodak is basically the non-4K version of its smart LED TV. The range starts from Rs 10,499 and goes all the way up to Rs 23,999. The entry-level version is a 32-inch model with HD Ready display priced at Rs 10,499. The 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV is available for Rs 16,999. The 43-inch Full HD LED TV is available for Rs 19,999. The top of the line 49-inch model with Full HD panel is available for Rs 23,999.

Kodak Non Smart TVs

Kodak also offers non smart TVs in four different models. The basic model is a 22-inch Full HD LED TV priced at Rs 6,499. There is also a 32-inch model 32HDX900s with HD Ready panel priced at Rs 8,499. The 32HDX900S BT with a 32-inch HD Ready LED panel is available for Rs 8,999. The 40-inch non smart Full HD LED TV is priced at Rs 14,499.