Last-minute smart TV deals to grab on Amazon TV Savings Days Sale: Redmi HD Ready Smart LED TV, Samsung Crystal 4K Pro, and more
Last-minute smart TV deals on Amazon TV Savings Days Sale

Customers can avail themselves up to 40 percent off on TVs from brands like AmazonBasics, Samsung, HiSensus, Sony, and Xiaomi. According to Amazon, many smartphone discounts and deals include bank cards.

Today is the last day of the Amazon TV Savings Days Sale. During the sale, customers will be able to avail discounts on popular smartphone brands, including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Tecno. What’s more, customers can avail themselves up to 40 percent off on TVs from brands like AmazonBasics, Samsung, HiSensus, Sony, and Xiaomi. According to Amazon, many smartphone discounts and deals include bank cards. Also Read - Vedanta, Foxconn to manufacture Made in India chips

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India price, launch date leaked online: Take a look

Redmi HD Ready Smart LED TV 32-inch is being sold for Rs 14,998 instead of Rs 24,999. By buying this as a replacement for your old TV, you can save up to Rs 2,050 and avail of various bank offers. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.8.5 update brings Santorini map, Jujutsu Kaisen characters, rewards, and more

You can also avail up to 40 percent off on 50-inch AmazonBasics 4K TVs, bringing the price down to Rs 32,999, offering a discount of Rs 23,001 on it.

Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43-inch is being sold for Rs 38,990 while its original price is Rs 54,900. With the exchange offer, you can save up to Rs 2,050 and take advantage of various bank offers.

The 32-inch Mi Horizon Full-HD TV is available on sale for just Rs.16,499. There is a discount of Rs 3,500 on this. Customers will also be able to avail of additional discounts of up to Rs 2,000 with Federal Bank cards.

Samsung’s 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV is priced at Rs 36,990 during the sale. The actual price of the TV is 52,900. OnePlus Smart TV is currently priced at Rs 16,499, with a discount of Rs 3500 on it.

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED 55-inch smart TV is being sold after a discount of 31% for Rs 75,990 while its original price was Rs 1,09,900. With the exchange offer, you can save up to Rs 2,050 and also take advantage of various bank offers.

Sony’s premium 55-inch 4K UHD TV is up to 30 percent off, bringing its price down to Rs 75,990. 33,910 off on TV.

  Published Date: February 15, 2022 4:18 PM IST

