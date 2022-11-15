comscore Lava Blaze 5G to go on its first sale today 12 PM: Check price, offers
Lava Blaze 5G to go on sale today at 12 PM on Amazon

Lava's cheapest 5G smartphone will go on sale today at 12 PM on the Amazon India website. As an introductory offer, it will be available for under Rs 10,000.

  • Lava Blaze 5G will go on sale today at 12 PM.
  • It is priced at Rs 10,999, but will be available for Rs 9,999 today.
  • The device will be available for purchase on Amazon.
Lava Blaze 5G

Last week, Lava launched its new 5G smartphone dubbed the Lava Blaze 5G. It is said to be the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country offering MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. Some of the other highlights of the phone include its 90Hz display, dual cameras, and massive battery. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G launched at Rs 9,999: Moto E32s, Redmi 10A and more alternatives to consider

The Lava Blaze 5G will be available for under Rs 10,000 in today’s sale as an introductory offer. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G with Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC launched in India

Lava Blaze 5G first sale, price, and colors

The Blaze 5G is priced at Rs 10,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, it will be priced at Rs 9,999 today as an introductory offer. Also Read - Lava Blaze 5G to be available on November 3 via Amazon

It will be available in Glass Blue and Glass Green color options. The first sale is set for today (Tuesday) at 12 PM on Amazon.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 6.5-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and thin bezels on the top and sides, at the bottom, however, there’s a noticeably thicker chin.

Interestingly, the device supports Widevine L1 certification which means the device can stream Netflix series and shows from other platforms in HD resolution.

It has a triple camera system at the rear with a 50MP main lens. It is assisted by two more sensors for macro and depth effects. There’s a single camera on the front for taking selfie images.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS internal storage. It also has 3GB of additional RAM support using the virtual RAM feature. As for storage, it has a microSD card slot for expanding the memory up to 1TB.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged via the USB Type-C port present at the bottom. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box. It has 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS support.

  Published Date: November 15, 2022 11:28 AM IST
