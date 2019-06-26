comscore Lenovo Back to College Offer | Deals on Laptops | BGR India
Lenovo 'Back to College Offer': Deals on IdeaPad, Legion and Yoga laptops

Lenovo has announced back to college offer on its IdeaPad, Yoga and Legion series of laptops. Here is a look at top deals on Lenovo laptops during the sale.

  Published: June 26, 2019 2:55 PM IST
After announcing customization option on ThinkPads, Lenovo has now announced ‘Back to College’ offer. The PC maker is offering benefits worth up to Rs 15,970, three years warranty and 1TB external HDD on purchase of a laptop. The offer also includes 1 year ADP + 1 year PremiumCare and gaming gear. The offer seems to be applicable on Lenovo’s IdeaPad, Legion and Yoga series of laptops. Here is a look at top models available as part of the offer:

Lenovo IdeaPad 330 with up to 17 percent savings

Lenovo has listed savings up to 17 percent on the IdeaPad 330. The 15-inch laptop starts at Rs 31,990 but customers can avail savings of Rs 6,609 with the device. The savings is available with eCoupon SUMMEROFF. The 15-inch laptop comes with up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor. It features up to 16GB memory, up to 2TBB HDD or SSD + HDD hybrid option. It also features up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB of graphics memory. There is a 15-inch Full HD display, USB Type-C port and it weighs around 2.2Kg.

Lenovo Yoga 720 Laptop Review: Compact, flexible and powerful

Also Read

Lenovo Yoga 720 Laptop Review: Compact, flexible and powerful

Lenovo Yoga 530 with up to 24 percent savings

If you thought the deal on IdeaPad is tempting then you must see this deal on the Yoga 530. The Yoga 530 with 14-inch display starts at Rs 47,282 and customers can avail savings of Rs 15,008 or 24 percent on the model. The Yoga 530, as the name implies, features a 2-in-1 convertible design. It sports a 14-inch Full HD display, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD storage. It can be configured with up to 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX130 graphics. The laptop weights 1.67kg and is rated to last up to 9 hours.

Lenovo Ideapad 530S Review: Packs much power in the small frame

Also Read

Lenovo Ideapad 530S Review: Packs much power in the small frame

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S and IdeaPad 720S offers

The 15.6-inch IdeaPad 530S starts at Rs 69,990 while the 13-inch IdeaPad 720S starts at Rs 90,470. In terms of specifications, the IdeaPad 530S features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and runs Windows 10 Home in S mode. It can be configured with up to 8th gen Intel Core i7, up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB PCIe SSD storage. It comes equipped with up to NVIDIA MX150 discrete graphics and up to 8 hours of battery life.

The IdeaPad 720S is a thin and light notebook that weighs just 1.1Kg. It sports a 13-inch Full HD display and option for up to Ultra HD 4K display. There is option for up to 9th gen Intel Core i7, up to 8GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. It relies on Intel’s integrated graphics and the battery is rated for up to 9 hours. Both the models are available with up to 3 percent savings.

Lenovo Ideapad 520S Review: Reliable, no-nonsense mid-range laptop

Also Read

Lenovo Ideapad 520S Review: Reliable, no-nonsense mid-range laptop

Lenovo Legion Y530 with savings up to 6 percent

Lenovo’s Legion has emerged as one of the most affordable gaming laptop in the market. As part of its Back to College offer, Lenovo is offering savings up to 6 percent on Legion Y530. The gaming laptop starts at Rs 74,990 and customers can save Rs 5,000 using eCoupon CHKNDNNR during Lenovo Back to College offer. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. There is option for up to 8th generation Intel Core i7-8750H, up to 32GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage.

There is also option for 2TB HDD Intel Optane-ready storage. The Legion Y530 comes equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, which makes it a competitive gaming machine. The laptop weighs 2.3kg and packs a 52.5WHr battery. There is up to dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, three USB Type-A and a USB Type-C port.

  Published Date: June 26, 2019 2:55 PM IST

