Lenovo Big Business Sale: Check out deals on ThinkPad laptops

Lenovo India is hosting Big Business Sale on its website from November 18 to November 28. While the sale has entered last day, customers can still get up to 25 percent off on ThinkPad devices. If you are looking for a business-centric laptop then you should not miss out on these offers from Lenovo. According to Gartner and IDC, Lenovo is the leader in India’s PC market. In the commercial market, it has an even greater lead and has estimated market share of over 60 percent. Here is a look at the deals on ThinkPad laptops that you should not miss.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 series is the most premium business laptop made by the company. During Big Business Sale, the Chinese company is offering up to 20 percent off on ThinkPad X1 Yoga. The X1 Yoga, which retails for Rs 1,12,849, is available for Rs 89,990 after applying ‘BIGSALE’ eCoupon. The convertible business laptop is available with savings of Rs 22,859 during the sale. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop offering four work modes. It uses Intel Core i5-6300U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and Intel HD Graphics. It runs Windows 7 Professional 64 preinstalled through downgrade rights in Windows 10 Pro.

Lenovo ThinkPad E490

Lenovo is also offering a 20 percent discount on ThinkPad E490, which is one of the cheapest ThinkPad laptops. The laptop is available for Rs 54,990 after BIGSALE eCoupon, a discount from its regular retail price of Rs 68,670. The E490 also has a 14-inch display, 8th generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor, Free-DOS, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and Intel UHD graphics. It is one of the affordable and well rounded business laptops available in the ThinkPad lineup. If you want an even cheaper model then the Core i3-7020U variant with 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD is available for Rs 42,990.

Lenovo ThinkPad T480s

During Big Business Sale, Lenovo ThinkPad T480s is available for Rs 1,15,660. The laptop has a web price of Rs 1,77,085 and is getting 35 percent discount. The 14-inch business laptop offers 15.6 hours of battery life with Intel Core i5-8250U processor. There is 16GB RAM with 8GB RAM soldered and 8GB PC4-19200 DDR4 SODIMM 2400MHz. The laptop comes with 512GB SSD storage and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 with 2GB of GDDR5 memory. The older ThinkPad T480 is available for Rs 1,02,990.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is among the best lightweight premium laptops in the market. The laptop is available with 24 percent discount during the big business sale. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which has a web price of Rs 1,65,000, is now available for Rs 1,24,990. The 14-inch laptop comes with Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Intel UHD graphics and runs Windows 10 Home.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490

The newest laptop in ThinkPad T-series, Lenovo ThinkPad T490, is also getting discount the sale. It is available with a discount of between 5 and 27 percent during the sale. The ThinkPad T490 with Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Intel Graphics and Windows 10 Home is available for Rs 98,244. Upgrading the model to 512GB SSD storage will set you back by 1,04,138. The model with Core i5-8265U processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage is available with 27 percent discount for Rs 1,07,990. The Core i7-8565U model with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage is available for Rs 1,24,872.

Other deals on Lenovo ThinkPad models

During the sale, Lenovo ThinkPad L480 with Core i5-8250U, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage is available for Rs 77,990. The ThinkPad P43s with Core i7-8665U, Windows 10 Pro, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage is available for Rs 1,94,276. The ThinkBook 13s is available for Rs 70,000. Lenovo is offering discount on ThinkPad E495 and ThinkPad T590 models as well during the sale.