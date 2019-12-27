The LG G8X ThinQ smartphone recently made its debut in India. LG G8X ThinQ price in India starts from Rs 49,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. LG is also offering a free 24-inch LED TV on the purchase of the LG G8X ThinQ. The free LG TV offer is already live and will remain valid until January 15, 2020.

The LG G8X ThinQ smartphone comes with a Dual Screen accessory, which essentially added a screen to the device. The new LG phone offers a flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset, OLED panel, a 4,000mAh battery and more. It is also IP68 certified, meaning this LG device is waterproof. Read on to know more about this LG phone and how to avail the free LG LED TV offer.

Watch: LG G7+ ThinQ First Look

How to get a free LG LED TV

First of all, you just need to purchase the LG G8X ThinQ, which you can get it via Reliance store or any other offline stores. You then need to fill the form on LG’s official website. The forms includes basic details like Name, Address, Contact number, IMEI number, Serial number, and more.

You will also have to attach the invoice and address proof for verification and then you are done. LG will deliver the free LED TV at your registered address. Don’t forget that this is a limited period offer and will remain valid until January 15, 2020. In addition to this, the company is also giving customers a one-time free screen replacement offer.

LG G8X ThinQ specifications

As for specifications, the G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Opting for the Dual Screen adds another display with the same size and resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core CPU along with an Adreno 640 GPU. Also on offer is 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage that is expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For photography, there’s a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel f/1.9 selfie camera. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor. The G8X ThinQ is also IP68 certified making it resistant to dust and water.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and FM Radio. On the software front, the device ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The device offers support for a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is tuned by Meridian Audio. It promises o to deliver exceptional sound quality. Besides, the LG G8 ThinQ is also MIL-STD 810G compliant.