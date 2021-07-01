LG offers customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000: Details here

LG Electronics is currently hosting its “Live a New Life” campaign, where it is offering all of its customers health and wellness gift vouchers of up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of new LG home appliances. The company claims that the campaign is being run considering the recent consumer demands and growing preference towards personal health and wellness. Also Read - iPhone selling in LG stores? Apple is apparently in talks for a new deal

Under the campaign, customers will be offered health and wellness gift vouchers, to allow them to get up to 1-year of complimentary online doctor consultation, early health checks and access to various health and wellness apps. Also Read - Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

The gift vouchers have been divided into four tiers: Bronze package, Silver package, Gold package and Platinum package. Also Read - This Qualcomm chip bug affects around 30 percent of phones globally: Report

The Bronze package offers customers vouchers worth Rs 3,000 along with online doctor consultation across 18+ specialities for 3 months and a flat 25 percent discount on general and gold packages on Dr Lal Pathlabs. The Bronze package is valid on the purchase of the direct cool refrigerator, semi-automatic washing machine, grill and solo microwave.

The Silver package valid on the purchase of 7kg & below Front Load Washing Machine, Water Purifier, Fan, Top Load Washing, Frost Free Refrigerator and Convection Microwave. It offers a voucher worth Rs 8,000 with online doctor consultation across 18+ specialities for 3 months, up to 60 percent discount on Apollo 24×7, access to HealthifyMe, 25 percent discount on general and gold packages on Dr Lal Pathlabs, three months subscription to Mindhouse, 15 percent off on Pee Safe products, up to 25 percent cashback on Pharmeasy.

The Gold package offers vouchers worth Rs 10,000 along with all of the benefits present in the Silver package. It is available to customers purchasing 8kg and above Front load washing machine, Air Purifier and Dishwasher.

The Platinum package offers customers vouchers worth Rs 20,000 along with all of the Gold package benefits and then some. Over the Gold package benefits, it includes complimentary access to health & fitness digital magazines like Healthcare, Clean Eating, Perfect Health, Yoga & Mind and Men’s Fitness. It also comes with a full month of unlimited access to Growfitter. The package is offered to customers purchasing Side by Side, Washer Dryer and Styler.

To avail the offer, you can head over to LG‘s “Live a New Life” microsite and fill in your details.