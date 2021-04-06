comscore LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why
LG to wrap up smartphone business this July, but its a good news for buyers: Here's why

LG's exit from the smartphone business could likely bring heavy deals and discounts on its premium, mid-tier phones

LG Electronics just announced its plans to exit from the smartphone business this July. The news isn’t that surprising given the company couldn’t gain a lucrative share as its rivals in the leading smartphone market. Also Read - LG confirms it will no longer make smartphones: Here's what happened

As per Gartner and Counterpoint research firms (via Reuters), the LG’s US market currently ‘stands at’ about 10 percent. The company’s market share dropped to 2 percent and it could only ship 23 million mobile phones last year. Its rival Samsung on the contrary shipped 256 million phones in 2020. Counterpoint analyst cited that although LG’s mid-rangers managed to hold a decent spot, its flagship phones received a ‘tepid response.’ Also Read - LG could announce its mobile phone business exit plan next week

While many are lamenting over the exit of this once a crowned most trusted brand in the smartphone industry, chances are that LG’s smartphone business shutdown might bring good news for the emptors. As with discontinued models that bag a hefty discount before its clearance, LG is likely expected to apply a similar approach to clear off its smartphone inventory before its final exit on July 31. Also Read - LG plans to shut down its smartphone business: Report

The company hasn’t made any exclusive announcement yet, but given its flagship phones receiving a muted response, it may get a price cut as the exit date inches closer. We have listed some of these smartphones which may be available with heavy deals in the coming months. It is worth mentioning that some of the devices are already listed at a huge discount on e-retail platforms. Have a look.

LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ is currently retailing at Rs 25,990 on Flipkart. The phone was launched in India for a price of Rs 49,999. Besides offering a detachable display, another advantage of this phone is the powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset that promises a smooth flow of multitasking and other activities. It features a dual-camera setup with the secondary camera sporting a wide-angle lens.

LG Wing, the dual-screen swiveling premium phone from the company arrived in the Indian market last year for Rs 69,990. The device is currently listed at Rs 59,990 on the Amazon India site. The device is expected to become a slightly more affordable. Besides a unique swiveling display, the LG Wing offers a wide P-OLED panel, a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel camera with gimbal stabilisation. It features 5G-enabled 765G processor and a 4,000mAh battery.

LG Velvet

LG Velvet is another premium phone from the company’s shelf which is expected to get a price cut in the coming months. The handset is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 55,000 with a dual-screen accessory. The phone was launched in India at Rs 36,990 (without the dual-screen accessory) last October. It features a 6.8-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 48-megapixel triple camera system, and 4,300mAh battery.

LG V60 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ never made its way to India but it was introduced in select regions of Asia, Europe, and North America. While US mobile carriers sold the dual-screen premium phone for $899.99, ZDNet suggests that with a price cut, it could be a good value for the purchase. The phone features- Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-megapixel dual rear camera with ToF, dual-screen (6.8-inch P-OLED FullVision primary display), and 5,000mAh battery.

LG has promised that it will provide service support, and firmware updates for its existing products for a ‘period of time.’ While the exit from the mobile phone business is just months away, the South Korean conglomerate will now shift its focus on EV components, robotics, artificial intelligence, and other services.

  Published Date: April 6, 2021 2:33 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers