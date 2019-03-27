LG V30+ and LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart: All you need to know

Flipkart is offering both the LG V30+ and LG G7 ThinQ smartphones at a tempting discount. The LG V30+ was launched in India in the year 2017 with a price tag of Rs 44,990. The flagship device is now available a discounted price of Rs 23,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This means that Flipkart is offering a discount of around Rs 20,999. The exchange value of the device is up to Rs 18,000.

The LG G7 ThinQ, on the other hand, will cost you 27,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. One can even exchange their old smartphone for up to Rs 18,000, which is similar to the LG V30+. The e-commerce giant is also offering an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards on both the LG handsets. It is unknown when the offer will end. Therefore, if you are interested in buying any of these smartphones, you need to hurry up.

To recall, the LG V30+ packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.35GHz. It features a dual-camera setup at the back – one is a 16-megapixel standard lens with aperture f/1.6, and the other is a 13-megapixel 120-degree wide-angle lens with aperture f/1.9. It is also equipped with Hybrid Auto Focus, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Armed with a small 3,300mAh battery, the device offers support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging standard.

As for the LG G7 ThinQ, it is equipped with a 6.1-inch FullVision Super Bright Display with QHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC. There is a dual rear camera setup, comprising of a 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture, and a 16-megapixel standard angle lens with f/1.6 aperture. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens on the front. The company has also added face unlock feature, boombox speaker, and Hi-Fi Quad DAC for good audio experience.