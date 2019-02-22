LG V30+ available on Flipkart with up to 58% discount

Flipkart is offering a massive discount of 58 percent on LG V30+. The e-commerce giant has uploaded a poster, which says “LG Phones at never before price.” Flipkart is offering this discount on the LG V30+ model only. One can get the same offer either in Aurora black or Cloud silver color variants. The LG V30+ is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999.

Earlier, the device was available for Rs 60,000 on Flipkart; though, the handset was originally launched in India in 2017 with a price label of Rs 44,990. Additionally, customers willing to purchase this device can also get up to Rs 13,750 on exchange of an old device. To recall, the LG V30+ packs a 6-inch FullVision OLED display along with a pixel density of 638ppi and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel operates at 1440 x 2880 pixels of resolution and supports the HDR10 standard.

The handset is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. It is backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB microSD card. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It is powered by a small 3,300mAh battery. In terms of camera department, the LG V30+ offers two cameras on the rear side, comprising of a 16-megapixel f/1.6 sensor with a 71-degree field of view lens, and a13-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

The camera setup has laser autofocus and is assisted by dual-LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 90-degree wide-angle lens for shooting selfies. In terms on connectivity, the LG V30+ includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C (v3.1), GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.