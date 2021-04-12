LG Wing available at a massive discount in India, now priced at Rs 29,999

LG recently announced that it is exiting the smartphone business and will stop making phones. However, this doesn’t mean that the company will stop paying attention to its existing phones. It will sell phones until the inventory lasts and as part of the same, the LG Wing is up for a massive discount in India. Also Read - LG promises up to three Android OS updates for premium phones, customer support

The intriguing smartphone has received a price cut of around Rs 40,000 and will now be available at Rs 29,999. Here’s a look at the details and if it’s a good buy right now. Also Read - Here's a look at the now cancelled LG V70, LG Rollable smartphones

LG Wing now available at Rs 29,999

LG Wing is now available at Rs 29,999 via Flipkart. The new price has come down from the original price of Rs 69,990. This is for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. Also Read - LG exits the mobile phone market: Here's a look at some of its great mobile phone innovations

The listing on Flipkart also suggests that the phone will support five years of service from LG and a year’s warranty by Flipkart. This appears like a sigh of relief for those who wish to buy the phone.

To recall, the LG Wing is another innovative device by the South Korean company, which comes with a swivelling secondary display to make multi-tasking easy. While the primary Full HD+ pOLED display spans 6.81-inches, the secondary one is a 3.9-inch Full HD+ G-OLED screen. There are two modes: Basic and Swivel. When the latter is enabled, the secondary display can rotate by 90 degrees.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and gets a single RAM/Storage option as mentioned above. Camera-wise, there are three snappers: a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel third snapper. The front has a 32-megapixel pop-up camera.

The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. It runs Android 10, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP54 water resistance, USB Type-C port, and more.

In addition to this, the phone will come with three years of software updates, as confirmed by LG. This is applicable for other phones too.

Should you buy?

The LG Wing, when launched, came across as an intriguing device, but expensive at the time same. With a different form factor, it is attractive and with the new price tag, can lure people into buying it. Having said that, the design is bulky, prone to scratches, and the on-paper specs aren’t too great.

But the fact that the LG Wing will get software updates and five years of service can be an option for those who want to keep it for nostalgia.