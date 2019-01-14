Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Galaxy A9 (2018): List of smartphones that recently got a price cut in India

The smartphone industry has currently reached a stage where we have at least one product launch a week. And as manufacturers continue to introduce new smartphones in the market, the older ones receive a price cut to stay competitive. In the past two months alone, we have seen more than 10 smartphones getting their prices in India slashed . These include devices from Xiaomi and Samsung to Oppo, Vivo, and Nokia. Here’s a list of smartphones and the amount of price cuts they got recently.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The Redmi 6 from Xiaomi was launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model. However, after a price cut of Rs 1,000, the smartphone is now available for Rs 7,999. The higher variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage has got a slightly higher price cut of Rs 1,500, and it is now available for Rs 8,999. You can buy the smartphone from Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

The Redmi 6 Pro has also got a price cut of Rs 1,000. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now available for Rs 9,999, whereas the top end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is now priced at Rs 11,999. You can buy the smartphone from Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi’s selfie-centric smartphone has also got a price cut of up to Rs 3,000. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is now priced at Rs 8,999, whereas the top model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,999. It is available via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999, when the price was hiked after PCBA import taxes were hiked and rupee started depreciating. However, the company has how given the price cut of up to Rs 2,000, after which the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 12,999, whereas the top model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2

The Mi A2, Xiaomi’s second smartphone running on Android One program has got a price cut of Rs 3,000 recently. The 4GB RAM variant is now available for Rs 13,999 whereas the 6GB RAM with 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

Poco F1

The Poco F1 was the first smartphone from the new Xiaomi sub-brand that was launched with a starting price of Rs 20,999. However, after a price cut of Rs 1,000, the 64GB storage and 6GB RAM will be available for Rs 19,999. The other two variants – 128GB + 6GB RAM, and 256GB + 8GB RAM – will be available at Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively.

Vivo NEX

Vivo launched the NEX smartphone with pop-up selfie camera for Rs 44,990, and now, after a price cut of Rs 5,000, it is available for Rs 39,990. The smartphone is available to buy via Amazon India. It features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus, Galaxy J4 Plus

The Galaxy J6 Plus and Galaxy J4 Plus have also get price cuts recently, making them more competitive. The Galaxy J6 Plus will now be available for Rs 12,990, whereas the Galaxy J4 Plus will be available for Rs 8,490.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A7 (2018) with triple rear cameras and the Galaxy A9 (2019) with quad cameras, and now, they have got a price cut of up to Rs 6,000. The Galaxy A7 will be available for Rs 18,990, whereas the Galaxy A9 will set you back by Rs 22,990.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Launched for Rs 11,499, HMD Global has given the Nokia 3.1 Plus a Rs 1,500 price cut after which it is now available for Rs 9,999. You can purchase the smartphone with new pricing from Amazon India and Flipkart.