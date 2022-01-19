comscore Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more
Amazon Republic Day sale: Get up to 30 percent discount on women grooming devices

We have compiled a list of the best women grooming deals available in the sale. From hair straightener to hairdryer to trimmer, endless items range from Rs 2000 to Rs 30,000 during Amazon sales.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has started for customers from January 17 and will be live till January 20. The sale has brought wonders for women, as several grooming items are available at discounts and bank offers. We have compiled a list of the best women grooming deals available in the sale. From hair straightener to hairdryer to trimmer, endless items range from Rs 2000 to Rs 30,000 during Amazon sales. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale: Up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler, Complete (Red/Nickel)

The Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler, Complete (Red/Nickel) is available at Rs 42,900. You get a 4 percent discount during the Amazon sale. You will get a free Dyson-designed storage bag worth ₹3,990 when purchased along with Dyson Airwrap. You can also avail of no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000 along with 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction. Also Read - Top smart TV deals on Amazon Republic Day sale: Check discounted price, features

Panasonic Hair Dryer with Nanoe Technology

The Panasonic Hair Dryer with Nanoe Technology is priced at Rs 6,669, down from Rs 7,499 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. You can avail 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000. Additionally, you can also avail of 10% back up to Rs 100 using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction on no minimum order value. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day sale dates announced: Check out the upcoming smartphone deals

Havells foldable hairdryer

The Havells foldable hairdryer is priced at Rs 1,799, down from Rs 2,595 during the Amazon Republic Days sale. You can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions along with 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction. There is also No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000. The hairdryer comes with a Ceramic coated barrel for optimal heating performance and Hot and warm heat settings.

Braun Silk-Epil Flexible Head for Easier Hair Removal

The Braun Silk-Epil Flexible Head for Easier Hair Removal is priced at Rs 12,824, down from Rs 17,099 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. Additionally, you can also avail yourself of 10 percent back up to ₹100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction on no minimum order value.

VEGA Miss Versatile Styling Set Straightener, Curler & Dryer

VEGA Miss Versatile Styling Set Straightener, Curler & Dryer is available at Rs 1,983 on Flipkart. The product’s original price is Rs 2,850, which means you save Rs 867. The partner offer on the product lets you buy 2 select products from grooming and healthcare device in a single cart and get an additional 5 percent off. Additionally, you will also get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.

Eyebrow trimmer

The Eyebrow trimmer is priced at Rs 5,839. You can avail of 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for your transaction along with No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3000.

  Published Date: January 19, 2022 1:00 PM IST

