Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch gets discount on Amazon for Core i5 variant

The new M1-powered MacBooks are currently among the hottest laptops to consider. However, those looking for a better deal could look at the slightly older Intel-powered MacBook models from early-2020. Amazon is right now offering the Core i5-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch with a massive discount over the original launch price. You can effectively get this version of the MacBook Pro at Rs 99,990.

The discounted price is live as you read and there are no conditions applicable to it. It is a straight-up price cut worth Rs 18,000 from its original launch price. Do note that this version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro features the 10th Gen Core i5 processor and 256GB of onboard storage. This is also the latter model equipped with the Magic Keyboard instead of the troublesome Butterfly keyboard.

MacBook Pro 13-inch prices slashed

If you opt for the exchange offer, you can secure up to an additional Rs 18,000 discount from the original price. The 512GB storage variant of the same, however, barely gets a price cut of Rs 1,200. Hence, those looking to secure a good deal on an entry-level MacBook Pro should vouch for the 256GB variant.

The Core i5 variant of the MacBook Pro with this discounted price ventures close to the entry-level variants of the M1-powered MacBook Air. In fact, you can buy the base variant of the new MacBook Air at Rs 92,900 from Apple’s Online Store. This variant will offer the M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, the Magic Keyboard, Retina Display, and two Thunderbolt ports.

Based on inputs from critics and users across the world, it makes more sense for long-term users to consider the M1-based MacBook models. However, those looking to do basic tasks on their MacBooks should be happy with the performance of the Core i5-based MacBook Pro. Apple is likely to continue supporting its Intel-based Macs for many years to come.

Additionally, the discounted variant on Amazon also comes with the TouchBar, if you are into it. The TouchBar on the MacBook Pro is a small strip of touchscreen that brings up relevant shortcuts based on the users’ requirements.

Currently, the cheapest Mac product you can buy in India at the moment is the Mac Mini. It starts at Rs 64,990 and relies on the M1 chip. This is a desktop-class PC and you need to invest in a setup that includes a monitor, mouse, and keyboard.