Maruti Suzuki offering discounts of up to Rs 74,000 on WagonR, Alto, Dzire, more
News

Maruti Suzuki offering discounts of up to Rs 74,000 on WagonR, Alto, Dzire, more

Deals

The company is not offering any discounts on the CNG variants. The company claims it already has a lot of pending bookings for the CNG variants

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Arena is offering discounts on some of its best-selling vehicles. The company is offering benefits of up to Rs 71,000 on even its entry-level cars such as WagorR, Alto and even the new Celerio. The company is not offering any discounts on the CNG variants. The company claims it already has a lot of pending bookings for the CNG variants. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV to get CNG variant soon: Check details

Here are the best offers: Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door pics leaked ahead of official launch

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR petrol and AGS 1.0 liter is offering the buyer a benefit of 30,000. The company is also offering exchange offer of Rs 15,000 and also a corporate discount of Rs 51,000. The AGS versions as well as the 1.2-liter variants, the company is offering a discount of Rs 26,000. Over and above that, the buyers can get Rs 10,000 exchange offer as well as a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to launch a new mid-size SUV on July 20 in India: Expected price, features and more

The Maruti Suzuki Tour H3 (WagonR) petrol will come with the highest discount available on any car with Maruti Suzuki brand in July. It is being offered with a Rs 30,000 discount, Rs 15,000 exchange offer bonus, as well as a massive discount of Rs 29,000 for corporate buyers. The total benefits come to a staggering Rs 74,000 discount.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto will be offered with a Rs 11,000 discount on the standard petrol variant. Additionally, buyers can ask for a cash discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 corporate discount. Other variants are being offered with a total discount of Rs 31,000. This includes Rs 15,000 exchange offer as well as Rs 10,000 consumer offer. Over and above all this, the buyer can also get Rs 6,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso petrol and AGS variant will be available with a discount of Rs 31,000. There will be a consumer benefit of Rs 15,000, the buyer can ask for an exchange offer bonus of Rs 10,000 and also look for a Rs 6,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift will be available with a total of Rs 32,000 duscount. This will include a cash discount of Rs 15,000 as well as an exchange offer bonus of Rs 10,000. The buyers will also be able to get a corporate discount of Rs 7,000 to bring the final price down.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Dzire is still one of the most popular sub-4m sedans in the market. The buyer can get a total discount of Rs 34,000 on the sedan. The discounts include a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The corporate discount is limited to Rs 7,000. The Tour S model will be available with a higher cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 14,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Celerio was updated recently but the company is still offering attractive discounts on the car. The buyer can get a combined discount of Rs 51,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 9:56 PM IST

